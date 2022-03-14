School principals facing record levels of stress and burnout: survey

Across the nation, burnout and cognitive and somatic stress ranges have been the best ever recorded.

The survey confirmed trainer shortages are inflicting principals extra stress than ever, with the difficulty now the twelfth most typical reason behind stress, up 5 rating spots in only one yr.

In NSW, 37 per cent of principals reported being subjected to threats of violence and 33 per cent have been subjected to bodily violence. Both measures have been barely down on the 2020 survey outcomes however effectively above the overall inhabitants fee of seven.8 per cent and three.9 per cent respectively.

The state’s college bosses additionally reported working a median of 56.5 hours per week, simply above the nationwide common of 55.6.

More principals nationwide triggered purple flag alerts – that means their responses put them at excessive or very excessive danger in three or extra classes – in 2021 than within the first yr of the pandemic.