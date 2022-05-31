School rugby rocked by assault on match official at Northern Cape school | Sport

School sports activities was rocked by one other unsavoury incident, with this one going down within the Northern Cape.

A referee was assaulted at Daniëlskuil High School, which is exterior of Kimberley.

The incident follows Friday’s cancellation of the Michaelhouse/St John’s Derby day over a racial slur.

School sports activities might have made a triumphant return after a two-year Covid-19 absence, however it continues to be beset by controversies, this time within the Northern Cape the place a match official was assaulted.

The incident in query happened at Daniëlskuil High School within the Northern Cape, which falls beneath the Griquas Rugby Union, the place a match official was assaulted by lecturers and supporters of the college.

Daniëlskuil is a small city that’s 154km away from Kimberley and that’s the place the incident happened.

The incident was dropped at consideration on Twitter and it was condemned by the Griquas Rugby Union, with the union not mentioning the motion that’ll be taken towards the college.

The response from the Griquas Rugby Union is under:

The incident follows from the cancellation of the Derby Day between prestigious non-public colleges Michaelhouse and St John’s after a Michaelhouse first-team hockey participant was alleged to have used a racial slur on a black St John’s opponent on Friday.