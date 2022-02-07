School Students In Sweden Robbed At Knifepoint In Middle Of Class

“Multiple perpetrators” pressured a hand over of “electronics” on the faculty, stated police (Representational)

Two knife-wielding robbers interrupted a secondary faculty class in central Sweden Monday and compelled college students handy over their computer systems, police and media stated.

Just after lunchtime, the pair, each sporting masks, entered a classroom on the Rudbeckianska gymnasiet within the metropolis of Vasteras in central Sweden, the newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

But having threatened the scholars and made off with their haul, they deserted no less than a few of them after lecturers gave chase, the newspaper added.

Police didn’t affirm the main points of the theft, however stated in an announcement that they’d been referred to as out after “multiple perpetrators” pressured folks handy over “electronics” from the varsity.

They requested any witnesses to return ahead.

A pupil on the faculty advised Aftonbladet that there had been a “pretty large police operation” on the faculty.

“It was maybe two people,” the pupil added. “The teachers chased after them, and then they threw them (the computers) into the bushes.”

School principal Henrik Pettersson advised native radio P4 Vastmanland, that whereas nobody had been harm, the robbers had managed to get the computer systems from all the class.

“I have never seen anything like this,” he added.