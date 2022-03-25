School students stage protest outside Kirribilli House
Sydney college college students have ditched college to protest on the Prime Minister’s doorstep to demand he act on local weather change.
Organisers estimate nearly 2000 individuals attended Sydney’s School Strike 4 Climate rally out the entrance of Kirribilli House on Friday, one in all 36 held across the nation on a worldwide day of motion.
The protesters, who vowed to stage extra rallies, have been joined by Lismore residents, together with 13-year-old Ella O’Dwyer-Oshlack whose home and faculty have been destroyed within the latest floods which devastated the city.
“There’s clear evidence that fossil fuels are bad, so I don’t understand why they keep doing this,” she mentioned. “If they saw Lismore I reckon they’d definitely get some sense in their brain.
“I’m afraid for the future, and I’m afraid that things like this could happen again – that my future, and my kids’ future will not look very good at all.”
Protest organiser Natasha Abhayawickrama mentioned younger individuals have been seeing the impacts of local weather change first hand and have been scared.
“Scott Morrison needs to know that he cannot continue to get away with subsidising and funding the fossil fuel industry,” she mentioned.
“We will not stop fighting, and we will not stop pressuring the government until we’ve seen climate justice.”