School students stage protest outside Kirribilli House

Sydney college college students have ditched college to protest on the Prime Minister’s doorstep to demand he act on local weather change.

Organisers estimate nearly 2000 individuals attended Sydney’s School Strike 4 Climate rally out the entrance of Kirribilli House on Friday, one in all 36 held across the nation on a worldwide day of motion.

The School Strike 4 Climate rally in entrance of the Prime Minister’s Sydney residence. Credit:Flavio Brancaleone

The protesters, who vowed to stage extra rallies, have been joined by Lismore residents, together with 13-year-old Ella O’Dwyer-Oshlack whose home and faculty have been destroyed within the latest floods which devastated the city.

“There’s clear evidence that fossil fuels are bad, so I don’t understand why they keep doing this,” she mentioned. “If they saw Lismore I reckon they’d definitely get some sense in their brain.