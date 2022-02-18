Schoolboy allegedly shoots dead robber who killed his father moments earlier | News24

A schoolboy who had simply witnessed his father being stabbed to loss of life, allegedly shot useless the suspect.

An Eastern Cape schoolboy who had simply witnessed his father being stabbed to loss of life by a suspected avenue robber, took a firearm from his lifeless physique earlier than allegedly capturing useless the suspect.

Komani police have now opened an inquest and a case of homicide for investigation.

The incident came about in entrance of a horrified crowd close to the bustling Hewu taxi rank in downtown Komani on Wednesday.

Komani police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni stated three suspects robbed the pupil of his cellphone and clothes whereas he was on his approach house from faculty earlier within the day.

Mdleleni stated that he shortly reported the incident to his father, who joined his son in trying to find the suspects.

“[The] suspects were allegedly identified and one allegedly advanced to them stabbing the father to death,” stated Mdleleni.

“The [pupil] allegedly drew a firearm from his father, shot the suspect and [the suspect] also died on the scene.”

Mdleleni couldn’t reveal additional particulars in regards to the incident.

The case of lion mama

In September 2017, a Komani lady made worldwide headlines after stabbing her daughter’s three alleged rapists, killing one in all them.

The 56-year-old, dubbed lion mama, was hailed a hero for rescuing her daughters from the alleged criminals.

She was arrested, however walked out of Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court a free lady after the National Prosecuting Authority opted to not press costs in opposition to her following overwhelming public petitions for her launch.

Lion Mama had heard from locals how three males have been raping her daughter at an deserted home on 2 September.

She grabbed a dagger and proceeded to the home the place she launched into a stabbing spree after catching them within the act.

The incident occurred at Zwartwater close to Komani.

