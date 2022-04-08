Schools in India’s tech hub Bangalore receive bomb threats

Six faculties within the southern Indian metropolis of Bengaluru acquired bomb threats on Friday, police mentioned, with officers conducting searches of premises throughout town.

“Six schools received a bomb threat, searches are underway and almost complete and nothing has been found so far,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant informed Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Neev Academy, a global college within the east of town, mentioned in a message to folks that the menace had been despatched by e-mail, with the varsity evacuated whereas a bomb squad performed searches.

“We request you to stay calm, as the situation is under control and there is no need to panic,” the message, seen by Reuters, mentioned.

Bengaluru is named India’s Silicon Valley and is dwelling to multinational companies together with Amazon, Alphabet’s Google and Infosys.

Read extra:

Former Amnesty India chief stopped from leaving country

India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha in apparent hardening of stance

India blocks 22 YouTube news channels citing national security