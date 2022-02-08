Schools ordered shut in India’s Karnataka state as hijab ban protests intensify

Authorities in southern India ordered faculties to close on Tuesday as protests intensified over a ban on Islamic headscarves that has outraged Muslim college students.

The stand-off in Karnataka state has galvanized fears among the many minority neighborhood about what they are saying is growing persecution below the Hindu nationalist authorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fresh demonstrations on Tuesday noticed officers hearth tear gasoline to disperse a crowd at one government-run campus, whereas a heavy police presence was seen at faculties in close by cities.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed for calm after saying all excessive faculties within the state can be closed for 3 days.

“I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges… to maintain peace and harmony,” he mentioned.

Students at a government-run highschool have been advised to not put on hijabs final month, an edict that quickly unfold to different academic establishments within the state.

Campuses have seen escalating confrontations between Muslim college students condemning the ban and Hindu pupils that say their classmates have disrupted their schooling.

“All of a sudden they are saying you are not supposed to wear hijab… why did they start now?” mentioned Ayesha, a teenage pupil on the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College within the coastal metropolis of Udupi.

Ayesha mentioned a trainer had turned her away from her chemistry examination for carrying the garment.

“We are not against any religion. We are not protesting against anyone. It is just for our own rights,” she advised AFP.

Fellow pupil Amrut, standing close by amongst a crowd of Hindu boys carrying saffron shawls, mentioned the dispute had unfairly prevented him from attending class.

“We had… requested them not to wear hijab,” he mentioned. “But today they are wearing hijab. They are not allowing us to go inside.”

Karnataka’s prime courtroom started listening to a petition difficult the legality of the ban on Tuesday however adjourned earlier than issuing a ruling.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party governs Karnataka state and several other outstanding members have thrown their assist behind the ban.

Critics say Modi’s election in 2014 emboldened hardline teams who see India as a Hindu nation and are in search of to undermine its secular foundations on the expense of its 200 million-strong minority Muslim neighborhood.

