Schools snag chance to fundraise as people cast their votes

After six lengthy weeks of campaigning, Victorians will head to the poll field on Saturday to solid their vote. But for a lot of, the spotlight will probably be what could possibly be thought-about the religious coronary heart of any election: the democracy sausage.

Schools and group teams are gearing up for a day of fundraisers, welcoming again crowds to occasions after years of cancelled fetes and COVID-19 interruptions.

Parents and Friends of St Joseph’s Primary School in Northcote prepared their college for polling day. From left: Aruna Nair, Tania Angerosa, Josie Iuele, Jo Hadjistamatis and Mel Martini. Credit:Chris Hopkins

At St Joseph’s Primary School in Northcote, volunteers are prepared with greater than 400 sausages for the all-important snag sizzle. They’ll even have stalls promoting muffins and crops.

Aruna Nair, a member of the varsity’s social membership, mentioned this was solely the second time the varsity had deliberate a polling day occasion. The committee had been planning the occasion for months.