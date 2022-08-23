Schools that Excel: Never mind the fads, data drives Haileybury Girls
During lockdowns, the Keysborough faculty averted the time period “remote learning” and supplied college students with “continuity and assurance” that their schooling wouldn’t be disrupted, however enhanced.
They leaned on a group of psychologists, created a digital wellbeing course and provided on-line studying sources.
“We have truly exceptional and personalised pastoral care,” Partington mentioned.
She mentioned many heads of homes had been like dad and mom on the faculty and, as a dad or mum herself, that’s what she hoped for – whether or not it’s distant or not.
“You hope they will have all the love and care wrapped around them.”
These are the important thing issues that result in success, she mentioned.
“The school’s journey over last 10 years has been one that has been dually innovative and shying away from fads in education,” Partington mentioned.
“Every student matters, every day.”
