Schumer-Aligned Group Brought in Record $92M in Dark Money

A darkish cash group aligned with Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) introduced in a report $92 million in darkish cash from nameless donors whereas Schumer blasted Republicans for utilizing darkish cash.

Majority Forward is a nonprofit group affiliated with Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC. Between July 2019 and June 2020, Majority Forward hauled in $92 million, in accordance with the group’s most not too long ago released tax types.

During the 2020 election cycle, Majority Forward gave Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC $51 million in contributions, making it the biggest donor to Schumer’s PAC.

While Schumer benefitted from thousands and thousands of darkish cash {dollars}, he criticized Republicans for doing the identical factor. Schumer additionally pushed the Senate to go the For the People Act, which incorporates provisions requiring political nonprofits to reveal donors who contribute greater than $10,000.

“Majority Forward is kind of a dark money empire that the Democrat Party really doesn’t want to talk about, especially Chuck Schumer,” said Parker Thayer, a Capital Research Center investigator.

“The Democratic Party makes a big deal in public about getting rid of dark money, getting dark money out of politics, but the reality is even the New York Times is now reporting on this,” Thayer told Fox News.

Thayer referred to a current New York Times report that discovered 15 of essentially the most lively Democrat darkish cash organizations outspent the highest 15 Republican teams by a margin of over $600 million. Those Democrat darkish cash teams spent $1.5 billion in the course of the 2020 cycle, in comparison with $900 million for Republican organizations.

Thayer identified the hypocrisy, telling Fox News:

Democrats use rather more darkish cash than Republicans do, and so they’re greater than keen to take that funding so long as it advantages them, however they’ll nonetheless concurrently name out conservatives and Republicans for utilizing darkish cash as effectively.

Although Democrat darkish cash teams spent greater than Republican teams in 2020, pro-GOP tremendous PACs outraised their Democrat counterparts in 2021. For instance, the pro-GOP Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) raised double what the pro-democrat House Majority PAC did.

Last yr, CLF introduced in $110 million, in comparison with House Majority PAC’s $55 million.