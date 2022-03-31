Schutt: Semi-final loss in 2017 World Cup the ‘kick up the butt’ we needed

Megan Schutt has harked again to Australia’s shock exit from the 2017 ODI World Cup because the “kick up the butt” the staff wanted to create the form of “professionalism” that has underpinned their dominance within the format since, together with their unbeaten march into the ultimate of the continued 2022 version.

Schutt, the medium-pacer, was a part of Australia’s 2013 title-winning ODI World Cup marketing campaign and the facet that lost to India within the semi-final of the 2017 version in Derby. Asked what the prospect of Australia, defending champions within the T20 format, enjoying a 50-over World Cup ultimate in 5 years meant to her, Schutt expressed her delight at how far the staff had come.

“Look, that [Australia’s elimination in the 2017 World Cup semi-final] was a very long time ago,” Schutt stated after Australia handed West Indies a 157-run drubbing on Wednesday to seal a spot in a document seventh 50-over World cup ultimate. “We were a very different team and when I see photos from the XI that were on that field [in Derby], it’s almost a 180 flip.

“And what that [defeat] introduced was a type of professionalism and accountability that we did not have again then. And now we have now plans A via to F and that was the kick up the butt that we form of wanted. So, as a lot as we will speak about that being a failure and whatnot, that really created a very good dynasty for us and it is good 5 years later to lastly be in a ultimate.”

At the 2022 World Cup, Schutt has picked up seven wickets throughout Australia’s undefeated eight successive matches, sharing new-ball duties with the skilled Ellyse Perry as well as the up-and-coming teen tearaway, Darcie Brown. Schutt’s swing bowling has been one of the key cogs in the wheel of the Australian juggernaut, often setting up batters for the likes of Perry and Brown to strike.

Ellyse Perry’s availability for the final remains a doubt AFP/Getty Images

Heading into the final on April 3 in Christchurch, though, the uncertainty over the availability of Perry remains a concern. Australia’s premier pace-bowling allrounder, Perry is recovering from back spasms she had sustained in the match against South Africa last Tuesday.

She had to subsequently sit out her team’s last two outings – the league-stage match against Bangladesh and the semi-final – which means the younger allrounder Annabel Sutherland slotted in the XI in her stead. Perry was, however, seen having a hit at the nets during the semi-final in Wellington on Wednesday.

“It could be extra of a lift for Pez (Perry, reasonably than the staff, if she will play the ultimate),” Schutt said. She then touched upon the bearing effect Perry’s absence from the knockout stages of a second straight World Cup could have on the allrounder, having missed the 2020 T20 World Cup semi-final and ultimate on house soil, too.

“That was my first thought once we heard she was having again spasms that absolutely she’s not lacking one other World Cup ultimate. It’s a troublesome break for somebody who’s had such a protracted and profitable profession. It’d be loopy if she could not take the sector on Sunday.

“But one plus is we have a whole bench to back that up. So as much as I would love Pez to be on that field and she would love that, too, we know we’ve got the replacements for that, but hopefully that doesn’t come [to that].

“She’s a supportive participant. We’re all fairly fortunate that we get alongside fantastically and love one another’s firm. So it is simply ensuring we rally round Pez who’s not enjoying, so it is extra in order that function however all of us had a little bit of amusing and he or she’s a relaxed head.

“For someone like Belsy (Sutherland), who she really takes under her wing, they both come in and bowl pretty hard. I can see a lot of Belsy and Pez and I think that’s a beautiful sight.”

Schutt stated she was notably happy with how medical Australia had been on this World Cup, by no means dropping a recreation regardless of the stiff problem posed in patches by a few of their opponents.

“It’s a dream start,” she stated about Australia’s unbeaten run main into title conflict on Sunday. “We’ve had some tough games there. I mean, this tournament has been so tightly contested and to come away with eight straight [wins], I think speaks volumes of the cricket we’ve been playing.

“I believe at present [Wednesday] was positively a extra medical efficiency [in the semi-final against West Indies] and one we would be extra pleased with once we’re going via our opinions which is loopy to have that form of type coming in.

“We’ve been playing consistent cricket for a very long time now and I genuinely believe we deserve to be in this position but to do eight straight so far, is great. But we know that there’s one more game to go and whoever our opponent may be hopefully we can just play our best cricket.”