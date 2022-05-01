Schwarber HR as Phils bounce back from no-hitter, beat Mets

NEW YORK — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, two-run homer within the seventh inning Saturday evening because the Philadelphia Phillies bounced again from being no-hit by beating the New York Mets 4-1.

Held hitless by 5 Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss Friday evening, the Phillies broke by means of when Nick Castellanos led off the second with a single.

“I felt like a weight was a little lifted when we got a hit,” Phillies supervisor Joe Girardi stated with a smile. “They have a very good pitching staff and you’ve got to grind out at-bats on them and take advantage when they make mistakes. And we were able to do so tonight.”

Mets starter Taijuan Walker and reliever Trevor May blanked the Phillies by means of six innings earlier than J.T. Realmuto drew a one-out stroll within the seventh from Adam Ottavino (1-1).

Schwarber, who entered Saturday hitting .164, adopted by homering to right-center subject for a 2-1 lead.

“You know where he’s going to end up at the end of the year,” Mets supervisor Buck Showalter stated of Schwarber, who has hit not less than 25 homers in each full season since 2017. “He hasn’t been there yet. He hurt us tonight.”

Alec Bohm walked and scored when Odubel Herrera chased Ottavino with a two-out double.

Rhys Hoskins homered main off the eighth.

“It was all positive, especially flipping the page from yesterday,” Schwarber stated.

Six Phillies pitchers mixed on a four-hitter.

New York City native James Norwood (1-0) struck out one in an ideal sixth to earn his first profession win. Norwood, who made his main league debut in 2018, recorded the milestone victory simply weeks after the loss of life of his father, Mark.

“Surreal — it was amazing doing it back where I grew up, especially with everything that happened a month ago with my dad,” Norwood stated. “Just felt great to be able to do it in New York.”

The Mets put two on with two outs within the eighth in opposition to Jeurys Familia earlier than Corey Knebel entered and walked pinch-hitter J.D. Davis. But Knebel acquired Brandon Nimmo to floor out on the following pitch, then labored round a Francisco Lindor single within the ninth to earn his fourth save.

Philadelphia starter Kyle Gibson made a throwing error within the fifth that arrange an unearned run.

Gibson allowed two hits and walked 5 with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Walker, who was activated from the injured checklist previous to the sport after being sidelined since April 12 with proper shoulder bursitis, allowed two hits and walked two with one strikeout over 5 innings.

“It was good to see him get back in the fight,” Showalter stated of Walker, who hasn’t allowed a run in seven innings this yr. “It’s been tough on him being away. Hopefully he’s put himself in a position to contribute.”

A BUCK FOR SHOWALTER’S THOUGHTS

Mets supervisor Buck Showalter did not spend an excessive amount of time reflecting on seeing a crew of his pitch a no-hitter for simply the second time — the primary was by the New York Yankees’ Jim Abbott in opposition to Cleveland on Sept. 4, 1993.

“You don’t think about those things too much — I don’t know, are you supposed to have one every other year?” Showalter stated. “It’s rare and it was fun and I loved (how) the players and fans got a real kick out of it. I was kind of curious how they were going to react after. I thought they reacted perfectly.”

NO-NO CHANGING IT UP

Phillies supervisor Joe Girardi used the identical lineup as he did in Friday’s no-hitter. It’s the primary time this century {that a} crew has began the very same lineup the sport after being no-hit.

“Same lineup? Yeah, they’re due,” Girardi stated. “That’s the underside line.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Mickey Moniak (damaged proper hand) has begun to swing and throw calmly. Moniak was hit within the hand by a pitch in an exhibition sport April 7.

Mets: RHP Sean Reid-Foley (elbow) left in the midst of an at-bat in opposition to J.T. Realmuto within the eighth. Reid-Foley fired excessive on a 2-0 depend and instantly motioned for a coach. Showalter stated Reid-Foley would bear testing Sunday. … J.D. Davis (left ankle) appeared in a sport for the primary time since he was hit within the left ankle by a pitch from the St. Louis Cardinals’ Genesis Cabrera on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.20 ERA) lasted six innings in beating the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday — his longest begin since final July 8.

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (3-0, 1.80 ERA) hasn’t misplaced in his final 23 begins, the longest streak since Walker Buehler went 23 straight begins with out a loss for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2019-2021.