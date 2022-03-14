World
schwarzbaum: German Holocaust survivor Schwarzbaum dies aged 101 – Times of India
BERLIN: German Holocaust survivor Leon Schwarzbaum, a key witness in current trials of alleged Nazi struggle criminals, has died aged 101, the International Auschwitz Committee (IAC) instructed AFP on Monday.
Schwarzbaum died on Sunday evening, in response to Christoph Heubner, govt vice chairman of the IAC.
“His death represents a great loss to the collective memory. We will all miss his anger and humanity,” Heubner stated.
Schwarzbaum testified in 2016 in opposition to former Auschwitz camp guard Reinhold Hanning, who was sentenced to 5 years in jail however died just a few months after the decision earlier than he might go to jail.
In late 2021, Schwarzbaum additionally appeared as a witness within the trial of Josef Schuetz, a 101-year-old former guard on the Sachsenhausen camp.
He had been as a result of take part in an extra listening to of that trial this week, Thomas Walther, a lawyer specialising in Nazi struggle crimes, instructed AFP.
In a written assertion as a result of be learn by Walther, Schwarzbaum had deliberate to ask the accused to “tell us the historical truth”.
“Speak here in this place about what you experienced — as I have done for my part,” he wrote.
Schwarzbaum had typically expressed anger and remorse that so few Nazi struggle criminals had been dropped at justice, particularly in Germany.
He “did not want hatred, he wanted justice”, the IAC stated in a press release.
Schwarzbaum was born in 1921 right into a Polish Jewish household in Hamburg however grew up in Bedzin, Upper Silesia, in present-day Poland earlier than his household was deported to Auschwitz in 1943.
He was the one member of his household to outlive the camps of Auschwitz, Buchenwald and a sub-camp of the Sachsenhausen complicated north of Berlin.
He later labored in Berlin as an artwork and antiques vendor, whereas additionally campaigning tirelessly to maintain the reminiscence of the Holocaust alive by way of lectures and talks world wide.
“It is with great sadness, respect and gratitude that Holocaust survivors all over the world bid farewell to their friend, fellow sufferer and companion Leon Schwarzbaum, who in the last decades of his life became one of the most important contemporary witnesses of the Shoah,” Heubner stated in a press release.
