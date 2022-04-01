Scientists, farmers team up to save one of SA’s most threatened fish | Fin24

The elusive Clanwilliam sandfish is one in every of South Africa’s most threatened freshwater fish.

Very few survive into maturity as a consequence of predation from alien black bass and bluegill.

A workforce of scientists has began to transplant child sandfish from rivers into farm dams till they’re sufficiently big to outlive within the wild.

Decades in the past, earlier than massive numbers of alien predatory fish have been launched to South African waters, an uncommon occasion would happen in a few of the rivers of the Western Cape.

As spring broke after good winter rains, rivers within the Olifants/Doring river basin would flip “black” as waves of migrating sandfish headed upstream to spawn.

A yellow/greenish fish with a pronounced overbite that may develop to about 60cm, the Clanwilliam sandfish is one in every of South Africa’s most threatened migratory freshwater fish.

Having disappeared from the Olifants River the place it was previously plentiful, it survives solely within the Doring River and a few of its tributaries.

Here it battles black bass and bluegill – fish launched from the US within the late Nineteen Twenties for sport fishing. And it is a battle the sandfish seems to be shedding.

Clinging to life

Dr Jeremy Shelton and his colleagues began the Saving Sandfish venture* and have been learning this elusive fish for the previous 5 years.

What they discovered is a small inhabitants of migratory sandfish clinging precariously to life within the Doring.

Bass and bluegill weren’t the one risks the fish confronted.

Otto Whitehead – the creator of the Saving Sandfish internet sequence, assists with a sandfish rescue in November 2020. Supplied Jeremy Shelton

While the Doring River holds water year-round, lots of its tributaries now dry up in summer time. And the headwaters of those rivers – the place sandfish go to spawn, have turn out to be choked with alien vegetation equivalent to black wattle.

Shelton, a scientist on the Freshwater Research Centre, stated the primary problem he and his workforce confronted was monitoring down sandfish.

When the Saving Sandfish venture began again in 2018, there hadn’t been any survey knowledge for over a decade.

To get a deal with on present populations, they netted fish within the Doring.

What they discovered was alarming.

“The majority of our catches were dominated by North American species,” he stated. “These predatory fish are really, really good at feeding our native species.”

In the Doring’s tributaries, the same story performed out. Catches confirmed massive numbers of bass, besides the place obstacles equivalent to waterfalls created pure “bass barriers”.

Having situated the fish, Shelton wanted to know the place and after they reproduced.

Survival

His workforce discovered that whereas some sandfish keep in the identical part of a river all 12 months – equivalent to areas between waterfalls – most nonetheless migrate, making their method into tributaries just like the Biedouw and Oorlogskloof to put their eggs.

While grownup sandfish are too massive for bass and bluegill to eat, these predators hoover up the small fry.

“I have witnessed how bluegill were eating baby sandfish in a tributary of the Doring River where a few adult sandfish still spawn some years, when there is sufficient water for them to migrate upstream and spawn,” stated Dr Leonard Flemming, a microbiologist and avid fly fisherman.

Flemming stated it was “sad and infuriating” to see how alien fish quickly destroyed sandfish offspring.

The worst a part of the state of affairs, he stated, was that bass and bluegill have been filling the tributaries of the Doring, despite the fact that nobody was actively fishing for them there.

For the newly hatched sandfish that survive predation by bass and bluegill, a altering local weather means swimming pools that after sustained them year-round now dry up in the summertime months.

The internet result’s that as a substitute of a nursery, tributaries just like the Biedouw and Oorlogskloof had turn out to be sandfish loss of life traps.

Releasing rescued sandfish right into a sanctuary dam. Supplied Jeremy Shelton

Very few younger fish have been surviving into maturity, stated Shelton. An ageing inhabitants can not survive perpetually. What was wanted was a method to assist younger fish turn out to be “bass proof” and dwell lengthy sufficient to breed.

And sandfish wanted to be helped instantly. “We were quite worried that the species is going to go extinct very soon, because there were so few in the wild and so little recruitment coming through.”

Artificial nurseries

The resolution? Make new “nurseries” in native farm dams.

Shelton and colleagues have collected hundreds of newly spawned sandfish and launched them into farm dams and ponds which were cleared of alien predatory fish.

Without the help of farmers and local people members, the rescue effort couldn’t have labored, stated Shelton.

Out of attain of bass and bluegill, sandfish can develop up in the kind of nursery situations that after existed in swimming pools within the Biedouw and Oorlogskloof.

“Once they’re big enough to be what we call ‘bass-proof’, we put them back into the wild which will hopefully boost their population numbers,” he stated.

Some 1 300 sandfish from the nursery dams have been launched again into the river, and fitted with tiny microchips which are innocent to the fish however enable scientists to trace their actions.

Shelton says that, this spring, researchers will, for the primary time, have the ability to see whether or not these “reared and released” fish be a part of the remaining wild grownup sandfish to spawn within the tributaries.

Researcher Cecilia Cerrilla measures one-year-old sandfish in one of many sandfish sanctuary dams. Supplied Jeremy Shelton Adult sandfish migrate into the Biedouw River to spawn in Spring. Supplied Jeremy Shelton

“What we’re really hoping is that those fish are going to return to the Biedouw river to spawn and contribute to the migrating population.”

And he needs the assistance of South Africans.

By taking photos of fish seen within the Olifants and Doring catchments and submitting them to the iNaturalist app, South Africans will have the ability to give scientists a greater view of the sandfish populations.

– Anyone wishing to donate to the venture can achieve this here.

– The Saving Sandfish venture is funded by the National Geographic Society, IUCN Save Our Species (Co-funded by the European Union), The Mohamed Bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, the Federation of Southern African Flyfishers (FOSAF), Mount Ceder, Investec, Caleo Capital and Bushmans Kloof.

