Scientists Solve an Antarctic Puzzle

“The amount of heat and moisture that atmospheric rivers transport is higher than it would be without global warming,” Dr. Clem mentioned. “So the air mass that slams into Antarctica is much, much warmer. And it’s these episodes of extreme events that lead to ice shelf collapse.”

“You could get this anywhere in Antarctica,” he mentioned.

Shelves are floating tongues of ice that serve to carry again many of the ice that covers Antarctica to depths as much as practically 3 miles. When a shelf collapses, the movement of this land ice to the ocean accelerates, growing the speed of sea stage rise.

While the Antarctic Peninsula ice sheet is comparatively small (if all of it melted, seas would rise by lower than a foot) the collapse of ice cabinets elsewhere on the continent may result in a lot better sea stage rise over centuries.

Last month, a small ice shelf collapsed in East Antarctica, which is taken into account essentially the most secure a part of the continent. In the times earlier than, an intense atmospheric river arrived within the area. It led to file excessive temperatures, however researchers will not be but sure how a lot of a task it performed, if any, within the shelf’s disintegration.

Atmospheric rivers happen when a big stationary zone of high-pressure air meets a low-pressure storm system. A slender stream of moist air flows from the confluence of the 2.

In a typical Southern Hemisphere summer time, the peninsula will get from one to 5 of those occasions, the researchers mentioned. They checked out solely those that contained the best quantity of water vapor.

If a river is intense sufficient, it may well result in a number of days of floor melting of the ice shelf. As the meltwater flows into crevices it refreezes, increasing and widening the cracks. Eventually such repeated hydrofracturing, as the method known as, could cause the ice shelf to disintegrate.