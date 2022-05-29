Scientology misleads parents at its schools via Montessori link

A replica of Mooroolbark Grammar’s authorized guidelines – which have to be bought from Consumer Affairs Victoria in a course of that took The Age two weeks – reveals the college continues to be educating Applied Scholastics. The functions of the college embrace educating Hubbard’s strategies and are primarily based on his “moral code” in a publication known as The Way to Happiness. The college is affiliated with the Association for Better Living and Education, a world organisation arrange by Scientology and says it needs to “communicate with Affinity and Reality at all times”. Applied Scholastics makes use of a educating methodology known as “Study Technology” which was developed by Hubbard. It says it goals to show college students “how to learn” and apply what they’ve learnt to their on a regular basis life, fairly than rote studying and memorising content material or ideas. It claims that there’s a widespread “hidden illiteracy” drawback in society and that one of many primary obstacles for college kids is misunderstanding phrases. One of the simplistic methods they use is to encourage college students to search for definitions of phrases they don’t perceive within the dictionary.

Montessori is a method of educating that has an emphasis on youngsters studying at their very own tempo and creating pure pursuits and independence with out formal instruction. Mooroolbark Grammar principal Gabriella Agosta, 29, is a part of a household of Scientologists who often put up on social media concerning the faith. In an announcement in response to questions, she stated that data on Applied Scholastics was not included on the web site as a result of it was a brand new college and “our website is still under construction”. Mooroolbark Grammar principal Gabriella Agosta She didn’t reply questions as to why the college talked about Montessori in all its public materials and never Applied Scholastics. The assertion stated the college was pleased with its hyperlinks to Hubbard’s teachings and fogeys of potential college students had been instructed of its instructional strategies. Agosta has been a provisionally registered instructor with the Victorian Institute of Teaching since November final 12 months. Provisionally registered lecturers embrace graduate and early profession lecturers, in addition to those that are returning after 5 or extra years to the occupation. She didn’t reply a query about her expertise to run the college.

In March final 12 months, Agosta’s brother uploaded a video to Facebook displaying the pair handing out booklets for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World International, an American basis sponsored by the Church of Scientology. Mooroolbark Grammar’s web site is registered to an adherent of Scientology, and in keeping with the college’s social media, it not too long ago had a music program developed by a sound engineer who’s featured on the Scientology web site talking about the best way the faith helped him “tackle life better”. Scientology headquarters in Ascot Vale Credit:Justin McManus A Montessori Australia spokesperson stated it was a nationwide advisory physique that “strives to support all authentic Montessori providers” however didn’t oversee the operation of any college or centre, which had been all “independently owned and operated”. They didn’t oversee Mooroolbark Grammar’s curriculum or practices and stated the college had not undertaken Montessori Australia’s high quality assurance program.

“It’s complete desperation. They’re still running Scientology but cloaking it behind Montessori,” stated Paul Schofield, a former board member of Yarralinda and ex-Scientologist who had been closely immersed within the faith for 30 years. He stated Scientology can be “inimically opposed” to Montessori because it contradicted Hubbard’s writings. Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard “Montessori philosophy is a good philosophy, it’s all workable. Hubbard’s is completely the opposite. The narcissism of Hubbard is most chronic when you see how he treats children. They’re objects to be used,” he stated. “It’s right through the entirety of Scientology that kids are responsible for their behaviour. They were old beings in young bodies and could do any job required of them as they’d already done them in some of their past lives over the last quadrillions of years.” Last month three Australian residents accused Scientology of child trafficking, protecting up a number of sexual assaults, compelled labour and different abuses in a authorized declare lodged in Florida in opposition to Scientology chief David Miscavige and 5 Church-related organisations.

The plaintiffs had been a part of Scientology’s “Sea Org” and “Cadet Org” entities that concerned them signing billion-year contracts to supply free or low-cost labour to Scientology. Critics of Scientology accuse it of being money-focused and harmful – claims the church rejects. Loading Before the rebranding, Yarralinda was struggling to outlive and had simply 27 college students in keeping with the MySchool web site. Its monetary accounts for 2020 present that 64 per cent of its $804,000 in income got here from federal and state authorities funding. It had misplaced greater than $100,000 in each 2020 and 2019 and had offered its Mooroolbark web site for $4.5 million in early 2021 to Toorak-registered Runslow Pty Ltd. Yarralinda closed on the finish of 2021. A planning utility was permitted by Yarra Ranges Council final 12 months for a 127-place youngster care centre to be constructed on the Mooroolbark web site. Agosta stated her college was not linked to the event.