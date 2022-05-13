SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming arrives in Uzbekistan

A delegation of the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation

Organization, headed by Secretary General Zhang Ming, is arriving

in Uzbekistan on 13 May, Dunyo information company reported, Trend reviews citing Uzdaily.

During the upcoming conferences and negotiations, it’s deliberate to

talk about points associated to the preparation and holding of occasions

below the chairmanship of Uzbekistan within the SCO.

The participation of the SCO Secretary-General within the occasions

held below the chairmanship of Uzbekistan within the metropolis of Tashkent

can also be deliberate.