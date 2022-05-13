Europe
SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming arrives in Uzbekistan
A delegation of the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation
Organization, headed by Secretary General Zhang Ming, is arriving
in Uzbekistan on 13 May, Dunyo information company reported, Trend reviews citing Uzdaily.
During the upcoming conferences and negotiations, it’s deliberate to
talk about points associated to the preparation and holding of occasions
below the chairmanship of Uzbekistan within the SCO.
The participation of the SCO Secretary-General within the occasions
held below the chairmanship of Uzbekistan within the metropolis of Tashkent
can also be deliberate.