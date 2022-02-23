Scolded For Not Doing The Dishes, Teen Beats Mother To Death With Griddle

The girl’s bloodied physique was recovered from their flat at an residence complicated in Noida’s Sector 77

New Delhi:

A 14-year-old woman allegedly beat her mom to loss of life with a frying pan after she was scolded for not doing the dishes, Noida police have stated.

The teenager faces costs underneath Section 304 – culpable murder not amounting to homicide. She has been despatched to a correctional residence.

On Sunday night time, the woman known as her neighbours to her 14th ground residence in Noida’s Sector 77 saying her mom was injured. The girl’s bloodied physique was discovered with head wounds. Neighbours took her to the hospital, the place she was declared useless.

The girl was in her mid 30s and labored within the provide division of a agency in Greater Noida. She lived together with her daughter and had separated from her husband inside 5 years of marriage, the police stated.

Senior Police Officer Ranvijay Singh stated, “The woman had asked her daughter to wash utensils. When the teenager did not do so, she scolded her, an argument followed and the girl allegedly kept hitting her on the head with a frying pan.”

The officer stated that the woman initially informed the police that she got here again from a stroll to search out her mom in a pool of blood.

But when police questioned neighbours and scanned the footage from CCTV cameras on the residence complicated, they discovered no signal of any outsider’s entry into the flat.

When questioned additional, {the teenager} admitted that she had overwhelmed her mom to loss of life, police stated.

The girl’s brother registered a police grievance towards his niece, primarily based on which the FIR was filed. Police have additionally recovered the frying pan used within the crime.