ScoMo announces travel date

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made a significant announcement on worldwide journey following a high-level assembly.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has introduced absolutely vaccinated travellers shall be allowed into the nation from February 21.

The federal nationwide safety committee met on Monday to determine when the border may reopen to worldwide vacationers.

Under present restrictions, solely Australian residents and everlasting residents, their households, and people with sure visas and exemptions are allowed to enter the nation.

Speaking to reporters in Canberra, Mr Morrison mentioned he regarded ahead to welcoming absolutely vaccinated travellers again to Australia.

“It’s almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia,” he mentioned.

“The condition is you must be double vaccinated to come to Australia. That’s the rule. Everyone is expected to abide by it.

“But if you’re double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia and I know the tourism industry will be looking forward to that.”

Unvaccinated arrivals will nonetheless want to use for a journey exemption and must present proof they can’t be vaccinated for medical causes.

The Prime Minister mentioned the excessive profile deportation of Novak Djokovic ought to function a warning to these in search of to bend the principles.

“Your visa is one thing but your entry into Australia requires you also to be double vaccinated,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

“I think events earlier in the year should have sent a very clear message to everyone around the world that is the requirement to enter into Australia.”

More to come back