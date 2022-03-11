ScoMo drops clue on flood support

Scott Morrison has dropped a giant trace about additional help for determined and disenchanted flood-hit residents in northern NSW.

Thousands extra flood-hit northern NSW residents might quickly obtain an additional $2000 after the Prime Minister steered extra communities may very well be included in additional help measures.

Residents of flood “catastrophe zones” in Lismore, Richmond Valley and Clarence Valley are actually eligilbe for an extra $2000 per grownup and $800 per baby.

That is along with the one-off catastrophe restoration cost accessible by Services Australia to all flood victims – $1000 per eligible grownup and $400 per eligible baby.

But residents of Ballina, Byron and Tweed Shires, who had been hard-hit by the identical flooding occasion, stated they have been “insulted” they hadn’t been included.

Mr Morrison on Thursday stated he had spoken to the Ballina mayor and the National Recovery and Resilience Agency was contemplating whether or not to broaden the listing.

“Just like in any natural disaster, you define a couple of LGAs early on, the most impacted, and as the damage assessments come in, you will add other to that list when you go through the proper process,,” Mr Morrison stated from Brisbane.

“That’s what is still occurring, and even now we’re continuing to provide support here in South East Queensland.”

Mr Morrison stated residents of flood-impacted components of South East Queensland and NSW had lodged 400,000 claims by Services Australia, which means $480 million has “gone into the pockets of Australians who need that emergency financial support right now”.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce hit again at allegations the federal government was favouring Coalition-held seats over Labor-held electorates impacted by floods.

“It’s quite evident that we don’t have preference for areas based on how the votes fall. And as I said last night, and I’ll say it again, I think it’s obnoxious that there’s an inference or suggestion that we do work like that,” Mr Joyce stated.

“We assess things on the facts, quite obviously Lismore – that’s why the media are there – it’s the epicentre of the whole flood.

“We accept that (there areas have been hit), but that’s the role of the NRAA and the states, they have lead on that.”

Earlier, unbiased senator Jacqui Lambie says she “doesn’t care” that the Prime Minister had Covid-19 amid lethal and devastating northern NSW floods and questioned why it took so lengthy to declare a nationwide emergency.

Mr Morrison visited Lismore on Wednesday after he was launched from isolation and introduced a state of emergency – 10 days after Lismore and the encompassing Northern Rivers have been hit by the worst flooding on file.

Locals gathered outdoors the media centre, visibly pissed off by the federal government they are saying has allow them to down, prompting Mr Morrison to “sneak in the back door”.

Senator Lambie stated she might sympathise with residents.

“What Tasmanians have been saying to me is we’ve been watching it over the last two weeks, and why has it taken so long to call a national emergency in there?” she informed Nine.

“That should have been done two weeks ago, I don’t care if he’s had Covid. The rest of us can see what is going on.

“Look at (those pictures), it brings tears to your eyes. Come on. This should have been done two weeks ago and things should have been moving.

“It’s always really late with Morrison. It is too late. Those payments, get them out. I don’t care who needs them, get those payments out because people are going to need them now.

“Just get the job done.”