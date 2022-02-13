ScoMo in the fight for his political life

As the federal election inches nearer, a brand new ballot has indicated Scott Morrison is preventing for his political life.

Confidence in Scott Morrison’s authorities has plunged to ranges not seen for the reason that Black Summer bushfires, in response to a brand new evaluation.

The Australian National University examine, which examined the views of greater than 3400 Australians, discovered a little bit greater than three in 10 folks have been glad with the federal government final month.

It’s down from a recorded excessive of 60.6 per cent in May 2020.

Study co-author Nicholas Biddle stated the outcomes have been solely up barely on the federal government’s efficiency through the Black Summer bushfires when satisfaction hung round 27 per cent.

“One of the potential reasons for this drop in satisfaction with the direction of the country is that respondents don’t feel that key institutions are handling the pandemic as well as they have in the past, or as well as they should be doing given the current circumstances,” the professor stated.

The examine spells bother for the Prime Minister, who’s determined to reset the narrative following a summer season marred by surging Covid circumstances, rising dying charges and fast antigen check shortages.

It’s simply the most recent in a sequence of unhealthy polls for the federal government, which point out if an election have been to be held now, they might face a political wipeout.

Fighting for his political life, Mr Morrison on Sunday issued an emphatic plea to voters to maintain him within the job for an additional time period.

“Every week I get to serve the Australian people as Prime Minister is the best week you can imagine you can ever have,” he stated.

“It lights me up every day, having the great privilege of doing this job and to be able to do the things that we do.”

The survey additionally examined what number of Australians anticipated to be contaminated with Covid-19, with as many as 80 per cent of individuals indicating they thought they might catch the virus throughout the subsequent six months.

“This is a doubling compared to October 2021, when two-in-five, or 40 per cent, of Australians thought they would be infected,” examine co-author Professor Matthew Gray stated.

“Our study also shows 56 per cent of adult Australians had taken a RAT or PCR in the last three months, but 22.4 per cent of adult Australians could not get tested when they wanted to.”