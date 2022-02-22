ScoMo ‘must apologise’ for train strike ‘lies’

A excessive rating union official has known as on Scott Morrison to supply an official apology following this week’s Sydney trains fiasco.

Commuters have been left stranded at a second’s discover on Monday morning after the snap resolution to halt all trains throughout the town. Services resumed on Tuesday, with commuters “packed like sardines” throughout Sydney as trains arrived at stations in half-hour intervals.

The NSW Government has now withdrawn its authorized motion in opposition to rail employees, and Sydney practice companies will slowly return to regular over the approaching days.

“It is now clear that the decision to shut down the Sydney train network had nothing to do with rail workers. It is up to the NSW Government to explain how and why that decision was made,” Union Secretary Mark Diamond mentioned in a launch on Tuesday afternoon, accusing each the media and the Prime Minister of spreading a false narrative.

“For the past two days, Sydney Trains workers have copped abuse from stranded commuters on platforms and on social media because people wrongly believed the cancellation of rail services was due to a union strike.”

“That belief was fuelled by false statements made on 2GB and repeated at a nationally-televised media conference by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Scott Morrison lied about a non-existent strike to score cheap political points. That lie compounded the anxiety and stress being felt by millions of people in Sydney.”

Mr Diamond mentioned it was “utterly bizarre” Sydney Trains employees have been being accused of taking strike motion.

“Strikes are a legitimate industrial tool for workers, but we never take strike action lightly. To be accused of taking strike action, when our members were doing no such thing, was utterly bizarre,” he mentioned.

“If Scott Morrison has any decency whatsoever, he will apologise to Sydney Trains workers for his brazen lie. I am happy to take Mr Morrison for a tour of Sydney Trains depots so that he can deliver his apology in person.”

News.com.au has reached out to The Prime Minister’s workplace for remark.

Transport Minister David Elliot mentioned he has requested the union “as an act of good faith” to see practice employees return as rapidly as doable to the Covid timetable, which is the improved weekend schedule.

Speaking at Parliament House, Mr Elliott appeared to rapidly turn into annoyed with the road of questioning from journalists.

He snapped at a reporter who requested why he wasn’t conscious of Sydney’s Trains’ late night time resolution to close down the community till Monday morning.

“What do you think I was doing? What do you think I might have been doing at 12.43 in the morning?” Mr Elliott mentioned.

“This might come as a surprise to you but I go to bed between 10 and 11pm, then 12.43pm on a Monday morning I am in bed.”

He continued: “I don’t expect them to send a car at two o’clock in the morning and wake me up and tell me”.

Sydney Trains has inspired commuters who usually depend on the rail community to search out different journey choices, if doable.

– with Ally Foster