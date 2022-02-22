ScoMo’s ‘Antarctic eye’ on China

An “Antarctic eye” will probably be Australia’s newest line of defence in opposition to China because the battle for affect over the area heats up.

Scott Morrison has put these looking for to take advantage of Antarctica on discover amid rising considerations about China and Russia’s exercise on the continent.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday unveiled an $804m package deal that features the usage of drone fleets and autonomous automobiles to take analysis to the following stage in Antarctica.

The 10-year package deal will enable scientists to discover areas by no means earlier than ventured to and in addition guarantee Australia stays lively within the territory it maintains a historic declare to.

It comes as China continues to push its presence on the southern continent into harder-to-reach areas of the Antarctic inside and requires higher entry to grease reserves, fishing and mining.

Mr Morrison stated elevated surveillance on the southern continent was very important to maintain China in test.

“(China doesn’t) share the same objectives as Australia as a treaty nation when it comes to protecting Antarctica,” he stated.

“It is very important that we are very clear in our understanding about what activities are being undertaken there and that there is accountability and transparency around that.

“We need to make sure, not just for Australia’s interest but for the world’s interests, that we protect this incredible environment that we have responsibility for.”

Speaking to reporters in Tasmania, Mr Morrison additionally rejected Beijing’s declare that Australian surveillance was at fault in a latest lasering incident.

China’s international ministry stated Australia’s declare {that a} People’s Liberation Army warship aimed a army grade laser beam on the plane didn’t sq. with the information.

“The facts are very clear, there was a Chinese naval vessel in our exclusive economic zone and it pointed a laser pointer at an Australian surveillance aircraft,” Mr Morrison stated.

“That’s what happened, They need to explain it, not just to Australia, but this needs to be explained to our entire region as to what they would be doing undertaking such a reckless act for what is supposed to be a professional navy.

“There is no explanation that Australia has to give here. Our surveillance planes have every right to be in our exclusive economic zone and keeping a close eye on what people are up to in our exclusive economic zone.”