ScoMo’s heated clash with teenager

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has clashed with a teenage journalist in an internet interview closely centered on allegations of mendacity.

Leonardo Puglisi, who based 6 News when he was in main college, grilled the Prime Minster over the allegations on Wednesday night time.

Mr Morrison accused “the media” of twisting what he stated in relation to visiting the Hillsong Church and repeatedly referring to Sam Dastyari as “Shanghai Sam”.

“They’ve completely taken out of context what I’ve said,” Mr Morrison stated.

Camera Icon Prime Minister Scott Morrison has clashed with a teen in a tense interview forward of the federal election. Image: 6 News Credit: Supplied

Alongside the community’s political reporter, Roman Mackinnon, Puglisi pressed the Prime Minister on a litany of alleged lies outlined in an article the Prime Minister laughed off.

“If you’re starting with Crikey and you’re talking about credibility it’s not a good start. I can assert that strongly,” Mr Morrison stated.

“Absolutely you can assert it strongly and we’re giving you a platform to assert that,” the teenage host replied.

Mr Morrison additionally laughed off reference to the ABC’s reality checking of him.

“Australians know that I’m upfront with them and as politicians occasionally you might get the odd fact wrong or the odd figure wrong … that’s all just silly word games,” he stated.

“What Australians care about is their job, their national security, they’re not interested in these type of juvenile debates.”

The Prime Minister fielded questions in regards to the federal price range and its affect on the election, which he directed again to nationwide safety and defence spending.

Being not sufficiently old to vote, Mr Puglisi requested the Prime Minister if he thought he had gained the belief of younger individuals.

Mr Morrison stated his authorities had helped create extra jobs for younger individuals and boosted youth psychological well being spending.

“If you don’t get a job by the time you’re in your sort of early to mid twenties, then the chances of you spending a life dependent on welfare go up like a rocket,” Mr Morrison stated.

Puglisi requested if the Prime Minister felt accountable for voters in most states and territories siding with Labor at current elections, to which he replied, “no”.

Earlier within the day, forward of the interview going to air, Puglisi advised ABC’s The Drum that he had not anticipated to obtain fairly the extent of pushback from Mr Morrison as he did.

“I don’t think we expected that much pushback however I think we responded well, and it’s not everyday, we do get pushback but not usually from the Prime Minister of Australia,” he stated.