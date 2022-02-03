ScoMo’s huge call about WA border

Scott Morrison has made an enormous name about Mark McGowan’s determination to maintain the West Australian border sealed shut.

Scott Morrison has sensationally claimed West Australia Premier Mark McGowan did the appropriate factor in delaying the state’s border reopening.

WA was initially slated to reopen its border to different states on February 5, however final month Mr McGowan introduced that might be pushed again as a result of Omicron surge within the japanese states.

The delay has been extensively panned.

But on Thursday, Mr Morrison conceded the WA Premier had executed proper by his state, saying Omicron was a “very different virus”.

“That’s why when WA, and it will get there at some point, and (Mr McGowan and I) both understand that,” Mr Morrison informed 6PR Radio.

“It’s very different to Delta.”

