ScoMo’s new weapon against Russia

Scott Morrison has declared Russia should pay for the “unwarranted and unprovoked” invasion of Ukraine.

Announcing his subsequent tranche of sanctions, the Prime Minister blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin, labelling him a “thug”.

“Today, Australia will be imposing further sanctions on oligarchs whose economic weight is of strategic significance,” he instructed reporters.

Sanctions can even be prolonged to these members of the Russian parliament who voted to authorise using troops in Ukraine.

Mr Morrison conceded Australia’s sanctions wouldn’t cease the acts of aggression.

“That was not our expectation. Russia has been planning these acts of violence for some considerable period of time,” the Prime Minister stated.

“But there must be a cost. There must be a price. And it must be imposed by the global community.”

He added Australia would work with US authorities to align sanctions in opposition to Belarusians who have been complicit with the Russian invasion.

Additionally, work will start with NATO to organise the supply of nonlethal navy tools and medical provides to Ukraine.

“We are a long way from Ukraine, and the most effective way is to be doing that to our NATO partners to ensure we can support that commitment,” Mr Morrison stated.

“We are providing financial support as well as equipment through that NATO channel.”

Speaking to reporters in Adelaide, Mr Morrison additionally revealed his sturdy assist for denying Russia entry to the SWIFT world funds system.

“I think we should be taking every step we can to ensure Russia pays a price in the international community for the violent and aggressive acts of invasion against Ukraine,” he stated.

The EU stands divided over whether or not to chop Russia off to the fee system that connects 1000’s of economic establishments world wide.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden stated world leaders have been at an deadlock.

“It is always an option. But right now, that’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take,” he stated.

But Mr Morrison pleaded with leaders to unilaterally assist the transfer.

“This is all about ensuring (Russia) get cut off, and that is the price that is paid. But for that to occur, it has to occur with countries all around the world,” he stated.

“I would implore other nations, particularly those who are involved with SWIFT, to join that call to deny Russia access to that payment system.”

Earlier, Foreign Minister Marise Payne accused Mr Putin of desirous to “rewrite history”.

“He clearly wants to reverse history and force Ukraine back under authoritarian control, but Ukraine has chosen a different path and a path of democracy,” she instructed Sky News.

Mr Morrison and Finance Minister Simon Birmingham will meet with members of the Ukrainian group in a while Friday in Adelaide.