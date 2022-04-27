Scopa chair Hlengwa to apologise to Busisiwe Mavuso over Eskom clash | Fin24

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa will tender an apology to Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso.

Hlengwa got here beneath fireplace this week after he received right into a heated confrontation with Mavuso throughout a gathering of Scopa.

On Monday, Hlengwa met with the IFP nationwide government committee.

Chairperson of Parliament’s finance watchdog the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) Mkhuleko Hlengwa will tender an apology to Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso after a heated confrontation over the state-owned energy utility.

Hlengwa got here beneath fireplace this week following the conflict with Mavuso throughout a Scopa assembly. Mavuso was requested to go away the assembly after she stated that the ANC-led authorities created “the mess” that Eskom is in.

READ | DA calls on Parliament to suspend Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa pending investigation into conduct

Since the incident, Hlengwa has remained mum on the matter, however after assembly with the nationwide government committee (NEC) of the IFP on Monday, he stated the scenario might have been “handled better”.

“Whilst the NEC has accepted my explanation and upholds that the rules of Parliament were correctly invoked insofar as the construct of Scopa is concerned, the party asked me to reflect on the manner in which these rules were applied, and to give due regard to how Mavuso may have felt, considering the sentiments she expressed on Radio 702 on Monday, 25 April 2022.

“I’ve achieved this. Accordingly, I want to specific an apology to Ms Mavuso; which I’ll convey to her sooner or later. I settle for that the scenario might have been dealt with higher,” he said in a statement.

The IFP NEC requested a briefing from him, and Hlengwa thanked his party for the guidance on the matter.

On Monday, opposition party the DA called on National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to investigate Hlengwa’s conduct.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone wants Hlengwa suspended while the investigation into his conduct continues.

Regarding the DA’s complaint, Hlengwa said he looks forward to appearing before the Powers and Privileges Committee, should he be asked to do so.

READ | If you need pliable SOE board members who ‘behave’, then say so: Mavuso on Eskom showdown

“While my alternate with Eskom throughout the Scopa assembly escalated within the method that it did, it was an train of my accountability as chairperson to warning towards makes an attempt to attract Scopa into partisan politicking within the discharge of its work,” he said.

Furthermore, Hlengwa said boards and executives of all state-owned entities have a fiduciary responsibility in law.

“The board of administrators of Eskom are the accounting authority of Eskom and thus carry the burden of accountability and accountability. Oversight and accountability are sometimes uncomfortable, particularly when a lot is unsuitable within the nation, however they’re a needed train of our constitutional and democratic dispensation.

“Those who hold office through election, appointment or deployment must accept that they will be held accountable for how they exercise their duties, and for the performance of their respective entities,” he stated.