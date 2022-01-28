Scopa gives Ramaphosa 10 days to respond to claims that public money was used for ANC purposes | News24

Scopa needs President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer allegations that public funds have been used for occasion political functions.

The committee despatched detailed inquiries to Ramaphosa, who has 10 days to reply.

The allegations surfaced in a leaked audio clip, wherein somebody who seems like Ramaphosa, may be heard admitting that he was conscious that the ANC had used public funds for occasion functions.

Parliament’s finance watchdog the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has formally requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer allegations of the misuse of public funds for occasion political functions.

Earlier this week, Scopa determined to ship Ramaphosa detailed questions in regards to the allegations, which surfaced in a leaked audio recording.

READ | Scopa wants Ramaphosa to explain in writing details of leaked recording

In the audio clip, somebody who seems like Ramaphosa may be heard admitting that he was conscious that the ANC had used public funds for occasion functions. The particular person additionally means that the funds got here from the State Security Agency (SSA).

According to Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Ramaphosa has 10 working days to answer the letter as per the committee’s determination.

“After consideration of the President’s written response, the committee will consider whether it is necessary to invite the President to provide additional records or to appear before the committee to answer any further questions on the matter.”

In late December, suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks wrote to Hlengwa asking that Ramaphosa be investigated.

In his letter, Dirks proposed that Ramaphosa be summoned to the committee to elucidate the utterances he had seemingly made within the recording.

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks. Misheck Makora

The ANC then suspended Dirks over this. He was knowledgeable of his suspension in a letter, dated 20 January, from occasion chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Earlier this week, Dirks took the matter to court docket, and the appliance for urgency was dismissed. He was allowed to attend the Scopa assembly regardless of his suspension.

Dirks additionally approached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to lodge a criticism in opposition to Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane confirmed her workplace was probing an govt ethics criticism in opposition to the president.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.