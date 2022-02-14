Scorching Super Bowl might get slight reprieve as Santa Ana winds die down

The scorching Super Bowl in Inglewood may get a little bit of a reprieve.

This morning, Santa Ana winds have died, and by Super Bowl sport time at 3:30 p.m., an 8- to 10-mph westerly wind ought to begin cooling issues.

“A typical sea breeze kind of wind,” stated David Sweet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Temperatures at kickoff can be about 80 levels, falling to 68 by the top of the sport, whereas humidity will rise to 40% within the night, Sweet stated.

Forecasters have stated this may very well be the hottest Super Bowl of all time. Sunday’s sport would declare that title if temperatures surpass the record 84 degrees reported at L.A.’s Coliseum on Jan. 14, 1973 — the present record-holder for the most well liked Super Bowl.

Southern California noticed document temperatures Saturday, as guests flying into Los Angeles International Airport the day before the Super Bowl have been greeted with a excessive of 89 levels. That’s barely hotter than the all-time LAX document for Feb. 12 of 88 levels, set in 1977, the National Weather Service stated.

New highs for Feb. 12 have been additionally set at UCLA and in Camarillo, which each hit 89 levels, and in Oxnard, which hit 90 levels. Woodland Hills tied its earlier document of 90 levels.