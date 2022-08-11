Scores injured in rollercoaster crash at Legoland in southern Germany

Dozens of individuals have been wounded after two rollercoaster trains crashed into one another at a Legoland amusement park in southern Germany.

More than 30 individuals have been injured, together with a minimum of one severely, in response to the German information company DPA.

One of the Fire Dragon curler coaster trains reportedly braked closely and one other then collided with it on the park close to Günzburg, Bavaria.

Three helicopters had been deployed to the scene, and fireplace and rescue providers had been referred to as in to assist.

Riders nonetheless trapped on the rollercoaster needed to be evacuated after the incident with the assistance of two fireplace engines.

Legoland stated it had instantly began a full investigation and the trip will probably be closed in the meanwhile.

The firm stated the prepare “did not stop completely for until now unknown reasons and made impact.”

“The staff immediately followed well-rehearsed safety procedures and guests were immediately evacuated from the trains and attended by trained resort staff,” stated Legoland Germany in an announcement.

“Legoland emergency personnel as well as paramedics, doctors, the police and the firefighters were at site within few minutes. The park area was evacuated,” it continued, wishing everybody concerned a “quick recovery” and thanking the emergency providers.

Last week, a lady died in one other curler coaster accident in an amusement park in Klotten in southwest Germany.

The 57-year-old girl fell out of the curler coaster because it was transferring and died of her accidents.

The reason behind the accident has not but been recognized.