Scotland’s police investigate threat made to JK Rowling after Rushdie tweet

The Harry Potter creator stated she felt “very sick” after listening to the information and hoped the novelist would “be OK”.

In response, a consumer stated “don’t worry you are next.”

After sharing display screen pictures of the threatening tweet, Rowling stated: “To all sending supportive messages: thank you police are involved (were already involved on other threats).”

A spokeswoman for Scotland’s police stated: “We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out enquiries.”