Europe
Scotland’s police investigate threat made to JK Rowling after Rushdie tweet
The Harry Potter creator stated she felt “very sick” after listening to the information and hoped the novelist would “be OK”.
In response, a consumer stated “don’t worry you are next.”
After sharing display screen pictures of the threatening tweet, Rowling stated: “To all sending supportive messages: thank you police are involved (were already involved on other threats).”
A spokeswoman for Scotland’s police stated: “We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out enquiries.”
Rushdie, 75, was set to ship a lecture on inventive freedom on Friday in western New York when a person rushed the stage and stabbed the Indian-born author, who has lived with a bounty on his head since his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses” prompted Iran to induce Muslims to kill him.
Following hours of surgical procedure, Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to talk as of Friday night. The novelist was more likely to lose a watch and had nerve harm in his arm and wounds to his liver.
Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey is accused of attacking Rushdie. He pleaded not guilty to prices of tried homicide and assault at a courtroom look on Saturday.
Rowling has prior to now been criticized by trans activists who’ve accused her of transphobia.