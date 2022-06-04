Scott Dowd pleads guilty in drunk driving crash that nearly killed girl in N.H. home

BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Scott Dowd, the physician accused of inflicting a crash that nearly killed a girl in her New Hampshire residence, pleaded responsible Friday.

A choose accepted Dowd’s responsible pleas to felony counts aggravated driving whereas intoxicated and reckless conduct at a listening to in Rockingham Superior Court. A sentence shall be issued in a while Friday afternoon.

In July 2021, prosecutors stated Dowd was driving drunk when he crashed right into a mailbox outdoors a home in Salem, New Hampshire. The affect despatched a granite publish flying into the house the place it hit six-year-old Giuliana Tutrone, critically injuring her. The incident was recorded on a surveillance digicam inside the home.

Giuliana was taken by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center after a Good Samaritan stopped the bleeding in her neck. She had emergency surgical procedure to restore an artery in her neck, a damaged jaw and a number of other deep cuts on her face.

Under the plea deal, Dowd will serve at the least one yr in jail and his driver’s license shall be suspended for seven years. Dowd additionally agreed to pay a nice and restitution to the lady and her household for uninsured bills.