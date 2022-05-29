Scott Hend one off lead in Dutch Open
Australian veteran Scott Hend is only one shot from the lead heading into the ultimate spherical of the DP World Tour’s Dutch Open.
The 48-year-old Queenslander made up floor on Saturday with a 3rd spherical of four-under 68 together with 4 birdies and an eagle at Bernardus Golf.
Hend might have led had he not made a double bogey on the par 4 14th for a second day in a row.
England’s Matt Wallace (70 and France’s Victor Perez (69) share the lead at 10 underneath in a decent contest the place two photographs separate the highest 9.
Hend is tied third with in-form New Zealander Ryan Fox (70), Italy’s Guido Migliozzi (70), and Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68).
Third-round chief Ricardo Gouveia, in search of his first European tour title, dropped right into a share of seventh place on 8 underneath after carding 74 — eight strokes worse than he shot on Friday.
Wallace gained three occasions in a six-month span in 2018, taking him as much as 4 in whole, and hasn’t had a title since.
Perez’s solely win was on the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2019.