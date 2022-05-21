Scott Morrison Concedes Defeat in Australian Election

Prime Minister Scott Morrison after casting his vote in Sydney on Saturday. Credit… Saeed Khan/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

When Scott Morrison first turned Australia’s prime minister in 2018, he was so little recognized that when he went to shake the hand of a soccer fan, the confused man asked: “What’s your name, then?”

After almost 4 years on the helm, Mr. Morrison’s pitch to voters this time round is that he and his conservative coalition are the recognized portions in a world filled with financial and geopolitical uncertainty. Australia continues to grapple with its emergence from the pandemic, fallout from the battle in Ukraine and China’s encroachment within the area.

“It’s a choice between a strong future and an uncertain one. It’s a choice between a government you know and a Labor opposition that you don’t,” he mentioned in April as he referred to as the election. “Now is not the time to risk that.”

Mr. Morrison, who gained a shock victory within the nation’s final federal election three years in the past, is the one prime minister in 15 years to serve out a full time period. But his tenure hasn’t at all times been clean, with moments which have examined the Australian public’s religion in his management and scandals that rocked his administration.

The greatest and presumably most enduring of these moments got here early in his time period, when he and his household jetted off to Hawaii whereas devastating bush fires raged in Australia in late 2019. His ham-handed rationalization throughout a radio interview — “I don’t hold a hose, mate” — turned emblematic of what many have criticized as his authorities’s insufficient response and reluctance to take local weather change significantly as an element within the catastrophe.



Some of that public belief was recovered together with his administration’s early success curbing the Covid-19 pandemic. Swift border closures and aggressive coverage measures spared Australia the degrees of deaths and hospitalizations different nations suffered. But the federal government’s delays in procuring vaccines and Mr. Morrison’s remarks that securing jabs was “not a race,” ate away at what confidence had been restored.

In the ultimate days of the marketing campaign, Mr. Morrison acknowledged that his fashion of management had turned some Australians off, saying he might be “a bit of a bulldozer.” But he mentioned his method had been mandatory lately, and he promised to alter.

His challenger, Anthony Albanese, mentioned Mr. Morrison shouldn’t be given one other probability: “A bulldozer wrecks things, a bulldozer knocks things over. I’m a builder.”

Mr. Morrison, who’s the son of a police officer and was raised in a beachy suburb of Sydney, is a religious Pentecostal, a primary in largely secular Australian politics. He labored as a advertising and marketing government on tourism campaigns selling Australia earlier than he was elected to Parliament in 2007.

He emerged within the broader nationwide consciousness in 2013 as immigration minister, when he took a hard-line method to implementing Australia’s “Stop the Boats” coverage, geared toward preventing asylum seekers from reaching the country’s shores. After stints as minister of social providers and treasurer, he turned what some have known as the “accidental” prime minister when he was the final one left standing throughout an inside occasion revolt.

In 2019, Mr. Morrison, 54, ran for his first full time period as prime minister, portray himself as a relatable Everyman, a suburban dad who loves rugby — “ScoMo,” as he appreciated to confer with himself. He appeared as shocked as anybody when his center-right coalition gained, calling it a “miracle.”

“It was a successful piece of personal marketing in 2019,” mentioned Frank Bongiorno, a historical past professor on the Australian National University.

But this time, he can now not depend on the non-public branding. Mr. Morrison has to run on his report, and there’s brewing disillusionment round his authorities’s dealing with of urgent points resembling climate change, the treatment of women and corruption, Mr. Bongiorno mentioned.

“There is a sense it may be time for change, and that’s reflected in the polling at the moment,” he mentioned.