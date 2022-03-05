Scott Morrison ‘condemns’ Russia in phone call

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has “praised” Ukraine’s braveness and blasted Russias actions in a telephone name with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has “condemned” Russia and praised Ukraine in a telephone name with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mr Morrison took to Twitter on Saturday evening following his name with Mr Zelenskyy, saying the President had thanked Australia for its ongoing assist.

“Just spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. He thanked Australia for our military & humanitarian support & extensive sanctions,” the PM wrote.

Mr Morrison mentioned they then mentioned methods Australia may additional assist Ukraine as Russia continues to threaten the nation.

“I praised Ukraine’s courage against Russia’s aggression & condemned Russia’s actions on behalf of us all,” he mentioned.

In a separate tweet, Mr Zelenskyy mentioned he spoke with Mr Morrison in regards to the ongoing dangers to Ukrainian residents and the risk posed to the nation’s “nuclear and chemical facilities”.

“I continue negotiations with partners. Told Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP about the course of war. As well as risks to people and the environment due to the threat to Ukrainian nuclear and chemical facilities,” he wrote.

“Thanked for the defence and humanitarian support.”

Mr Morrison has been outspoken in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, putting various sanctions on the nation.

Last week the PM declared Russia must pay for its “unwarranted and unprovoked” actions, labelling Russian President Vladimir Putin “a thug”.

He conceded Australia’s sanctions wouldn’t cease Russia’s acts of aggression, claiming Mr Putin had been planning these acts of violence for a “considerable period of time”.

“But there must be a cost. There must be a price. And it must be imposed by the global community.”

Asked what he considered the Russian President, Mr Morrison responded: “I call him a thug.”

“We continue to be extremely concerned with the terrible violence we have seen inflicted on the people of Ukraine by Russia, unwarranted, unprovoked,” he mentioned.

Russian troops accused of violating ceasefire

Officials within the Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian forces, mentioned they had been delaying an evacuation of the civilian inhabitants, accusing Moscow’s troops of breaking a ceasefire.

“Due to the fact that the Russian side does not adhere to the ceasefire and has continued shelling both of Mariupol itself and its environs and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed,” metropolis officers mentioned in an announcement on social media.

Mariupol, a southern metropolis of about 450,000 individuals on the Azov Sea, was scheduled to start the evacuations at 0900 GMT, after Russian forces agreed a ceasefire to permit civilians to depart the combating.

“We ask all Mariupol residents to disperse and head to places where they can shelter. More information about the evacuation will be posted soon,” municipal officers wrote.

“At the moment, negotiations are underway with Russia to establish a ceasefire and ensure a safe humanitarian corridor,” the assertion

Russia’s defence ministry announced a ceasefire Saturday to permit residents of two Ukrainian cities that had been surrounded by Russian forces, together with the strategic port metropolis of Mariupol, to evacuate.

“Today, March 5, from 10am Moscow time (6pm AEDT), the Russian side declares a regimen of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha,” an announcement from the ministry mentioned.

The ministry clarified that the placement of the humanitarian corridors and exit factors had been decided in settlement with the Ukrainian authorities, in response to Russian information businesses.

Russian forces have been working in Ukraine since February 24.

This is the primary short-term ceasefire of any form since Russia first invaded Ukraine.