Scottish Socceroo can make himself a ‘legend’

Any divided World Cup loyalties in Scotland-born Socceroo Martin Boyle’s household have been quashed following the Scots’ 3-1 loss to Ukraine.

With Scotland’s dream of qualifying for this yr’s World Cup over after the midweek defeat, Boyle’s household will now be united in supporting Australia at Qatar 2022 – ought to the Socceroos qualify.

“It’s disappointing for Scotland, but I’m sure they’ll bounce back,” Boyle stated from Qatar, the place the Socceroos are getting ready for Wednesday morning’s do-or-die World Cup playoff towards the United Arab Emirates.

“My full focus is only on Australia and being here.”

Despite being born within the Scottish metropolis of Aberdeen, Boyle was capable of declare his worldwide footballing allegiance to the Socceroos courtesy of his father being born in Australia.

Debuting for the Socceroos in 2018, attacking weapon Boyle has scored 5 objectives in 16 appearances within the inexperienced and gold.

“I’ve got dual nationality. My family’s a bit split, but the idea of qualifying for a World Cup, considering where I’ve come from in my career, I’d say that’s a bit surreal,” Boyle stated.

“Making the change, I don’t regret anything that I’ve done.

“(The Socceroos) have made me feel welcome. I’d like to think that every time I’ve put on the jersey I’ve given 100 per cent, and I’ve done quite well.

“But these games coming up, this is where you can definitely make yourself a legend and put your name in the books.

“Qualifying for a World Cup, there’s a lot of people in this team that have done it.

“To see yourself there, and make your family proud and the nation proud – that’s exactly where I want to be.”

Boyle, who left Scottish membership Hibernian in January to affix Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Faisaly, didn’t play in Australia’s 2-1 pleasant win over Jordan on Thursday morning (AEDT).

However, he’s all however sure to begin towards the UAE in a match the Socceroos should win to advance to the next week’s intercontinental playoff towards Peru, from which the winner will qualify for the November-December World Cup.

“I know how challenging it’s going to be … and I’d like to play a big part in the games to come and hopefully I can make a stamp (on the matches),” Boyle stated.

“I’m sure when the game comes (on Wednesday morning) we’ll be all fired up. If we’re all at it, then I’m fairly confident that we can get the result and progress through to the next game.”