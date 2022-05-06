Scottish Tories blame Partygate as they suffer big losses in local election

Press play to take heed to this text

EDINBURGH — The Scottish Tories pointed the blame squarely at Boris Johnson after they sustained heavy losses in Scotland’s native election.

The Tories misplaced 61 seats and slipped into third spot in Scotland behind Scottish Labour in elections to native authorities throughout Scotland, in a consequence Scottish Tory chief Douglas Ross admitted was “very disappointing.”

Thursday’s elections, throughout native councils in London and in lots of elements of England, Scotland and Wales, have been Johnson’s first electoral take a look at since he was fined by police for attending lockdown-busting events in Downing Street. While Johnson’s get together fared badly in Scotland and London, elsewhere in England was a extra blended image, giving the U.Ok. prime minister simply sufficient to maintain his critics at bay.

However, in Scotland, the place voters have lengthy disliked Johnson, it was clear any remaining electoral shine had come off.

“It was certainly the Partygate issue that dominated the discussions I had with voters who were reluctant to come out and support us like they have in the past,” Ross instructed the BBC, citing the scandal over coronavirus rule-breaching gatherings in Downing Street.

He stopped in need of calling for Johnson to go, however stated the prime minister “simply cannot ignore the message that has been sent by voters” throughout Scotland.

The Scottish Tory chief was one of many first senior Tories to call for Johnson to resign again in January, earlier than promptly reversing his place because of the struggle in Ukraine.

The U-turn derailed his party’s campaign, which was dominated by questions on Johnson’s place and why Ross had back-pedaled on his name for the prime minister to stop.

Scottish Labour and the pro-independence Scottish National Party — which completed in clear first place — have been the principle beneficiaries of Conservative losses. The Scottish Liberal Democrats and the SNP’s power-sharing allies within the Scottish Greens additionally made a small variety of good points throughout Scotland.

Once dominant in Scottish politics, Scottish Labour fell to historic lows after the 2014 independence referendum and had completed third behind the SNP and Conservatives in each election at native, devolved and nationwide stage since 2016.

The get together’s mini-resurgence in Thursday’s vote noticed Labour win management of West Dunbartonshire Council and end a single seat behind the SNP in Glasgow, a former stronghold extra lately dominated by the SNP. Scottish Labour chief Anas Sarwar instructed broadcasters that Friday represented “the first cheerful day for Scottish Labour in almost a decade.”

The SNP additionally took benefit of Tory woes to win an general majority in Dundee, whereas they remained comfortably in first place general nationally.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP completed first in native elections on Friday | Peter Summers/Getty Images

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her get together had “won the election by a country mile.”

The solely get together to have a worse day than the Scottish Tories was the Alba Party, led by former first minister Alex Salmond as a automobile for nationalists dissatisfied with the SNP. Salmond’s get together did not win a single council seat regardless of contesting greater than 100.

Blame recreation

Some Conservatives turned on their Scottish chief Ross as outcomes got here in.

“It was Douglas who U-turned, Douglas who flipped, and Douglas who backed the PM,” Adam Tomkins, a former Tory MSP well-respected in Tory circles, tweeted.

“He and his team need to own the consequences, not pass the buck,” Tomkins added.

The Scottish Tories misplaced their place as the most important get together in two councils, together with Perth and Kinross, extensively seen earlier than the vote as a “bellwether” that will sign how the get together had carried out. Gains made there beneath common former chief Ruth Davidson in 2017 have been largely reversed Friday, with the SNP rising in first place.

Perth and Kinross Tory councilor Chris Ahern told POLITICO earlier than polling day that he and his colleagues had been “dropped in it” by Johnson as they braced for losses. However, he additionally stated he was apprehensive concerning the impression voters have of Ross.

“I think the fact that Ruth Davidson was there last time was a massive boost and I think the fact that we don’t have her now and we have Douglas — I think that is a slight worry,” Ahern stated.

Scottish Tory insiders complained throughout the marketing campaign of struggles to encourage their usually dependable voters. One, who campaigned largely in Perth and Kinross, stated Friday that the losses there have been all the way down to low turnout within the Tory base.

“From the doors it wasn’t that people were changing [parties] — they were just less enthused to vote,” they stated.