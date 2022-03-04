SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson gets support from conservative leaders

President Joe Biden‘s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has obtained an endorsement from a gaggle of two dozen outstanding conservatives.

The endorsement got here in a letter posted Thursday to the web site of Checks & Balances, a self-described “group of attorneys who would traditionally be considered conservative or libertarian.” The White House additionally shared the letter in a press launch, boasting that “a number of former Republican members of Congress and high-ranking officers signed the letter.” The Republican National Committee (RNC) and a number of other present GOP lawmakers have blasted Jackson as a “radical” activist for Democrats.

While not one of the conservatives who signed the letter had served in outstanding authorities roles lately, those that signed included the Bush administration’s former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, the Reagan administration’s former Solicitor General Charles Fried and former GOP members of Congress Christopher Shays, Constance Morella and Mickey Edwards. They argued that Jackson was “indisputably” certified to serve.

“We write to urge the speedy confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court,” the letter states. “While some of us might differ concerning particular positions she has taken as a judge, we are united in our view that she is exceptionally well-qualified, given her breadth of experience, demonstrated ability, and personal attributes of intellect and character.”

“By any standard, her qualifications for the job are at least on a par with any nominee in recent memory,” it continues. “The question for the senators is not whether this is a nomination that they would make, but whether the president has put forward a nominee well qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.”

Jackson, who could be the first-ever Black girl to serve on the Supreme Court, has additionally obtained endorsements from a number of different conservative attorneys and Republican-appointed judges.

After assembly with Jackson on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, stated that there was “no question” she was certified to serve on the courtroom in an interview on the Guy Benson Show. He added that Senate Republicans would deal with her affirmation hearings “respectfully.”

However, the RNC described Jackson as “a Democrat partisan who will put far-left special interests ahead of defending the liberties of Americans” final week, with plenty of Republican lawmakers seemingly agreeing.

Senator Lindsey Graham denounced Jackson as a member of the “radical left,” regardless of being one in all three Republican senators who voted to substantiate her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit final yr.

Fox News host and conservative favourite Tucker Carlson has additionally questioned Jackson’s credentials repeatedly, suggesting that she was only selected “on the basis of appearance” and was a “moron who hates” America throughout his present final Friday.

Carlson was accused of racism for demanding that Biden launch Jackson’s Law School Admission Test rating on Wednesday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight. Jackson graduated cum laude from Harvard Law School, the place she additionally served because the editor of the distinguished Harvard Law Review.

Prior to her appeals courtroom appointment final yr, Jackson was a federal district courtroom choose for over eight years and served in a number of roles on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. She additionally has expertise as a public defender and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who she is prone to substitute.

A YouGov ballot launched final week found {that a} majority of Americans who had fashioned an opinion on the nomination believed that Jackson was certified to serve on the courtroom.

Newsweek reached out to the RNC for remark.