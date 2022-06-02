SDF commander raises concern over new Turkish threat in Syria

Syrian Democratic Forces commander-in-chief Mazloum Abdi raised concern over the brand new Turkish threats that “pose high risk on northern Syria,” in a Twitter assertion on Thursday.

“Any offensive will divide Syrians, create a new humanitarian crisis, and displace original inhabitants and IDPs,” he stated.

The SDF commander additionally support {that a} Turkish offensive in northern Syria would negatively have an effect on a marketing campaign towards ISIS.

Abdi’s remark, posted on Twitter, got here a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated Ankara planned to rid northern Syria’s Tal Rifaat and Manbij areas of “terrorists,” Reuters reported.

