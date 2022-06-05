SDF seeks to coordinate with Syria army to use air defenses against Turkish planes

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces would coordinate with Syrian authorities troops to fend off any Turkish invasion of the north, the SDF commander instructed Reuters on Sunday, saying Damascus ought to use its air protection methods towards Turkish planes.

Ankara has vowed a brand new offensive on swathes of northern Syria managed by the SDF, a Kurdish-led alliance that’s spearheaded by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new threats have highlighted the advanced internet of ties in northern Syria: whereas Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist group, Syrian Kurdish forces are backed by Washington and have additionally coordinated with Syria’s authorities and its ally Russia.

SDF head Mazloum Abdi stated on Sunday that his forces had been “open” to working with Syrian troops to combat off Turkey however stated there was no have to ship extra forces.

“The essential thing that the Syrian army could do to defend Syrian territory would be use air defense systems against Turkish planes,” he stated in an interview by phone from an undisclosed location in northern Syria.

Syria sees Turkey as an occupying pressure in its north and the overseas ministry in Damascus stated final month it might contemplate any new Turkish incursions as “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Turkey has backed insurgent teams in clashes towards Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and the SDF. It has used warplanes and more and more drones to focus on territory held by the SDF, the place Syrian Kurdish authorities have arrange a governance system separate from Damascus.

Abdi stated extra army coordination with Damascus wouldn’t threaten that semi-autonomous rule.

“Our priority is defending Syrian territory, and no one should think about taking advantage of that situation to make gains on the ground,” he stated.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to seize the SDF-held cities of Tal Rifaat and Manbij in Syria’s northern Aleppo province, most of which is in any other case held by Syrian authorities troops.

Turkish-backed incursions in earlier years have ousted the SDF from the northwestern enclave of Afrin and a collection of border cities additional east.

Abdi stated a brand new offensive would displace round a million individuals and result in “wider” zones of preventing, however wouldn’t say whether or not the SDF would reply with assaults in Turkish territory itself.

He warned it might additionally result in a resurgence of ISIS, which the SDF ousted from swathes of territory in northern and jap Syria with US air help.

SDF fighters guard camps and prisons the place ISIS fighters andISIS-affiliated households are detained and re-deploying these guards to combat Turkey might depart safety gaps.

“We cannot fight on two fronts,” Abdi stated.

He stated he hoped an upcoming assembly between the overseas ministers of Russia and Turkey might result in de-escalation however stated any negotiated settlement should embody a halt to Turkish drone assaults in northern Syria.

“This would be one of our essential demands,” he stated.

Read extra: Explainer: What is behind Turkey’s Syria incursion threats?