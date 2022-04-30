Seahawks Select Minnesota’s Boye Mafe In 2nd Round Of NFL Draft

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks continued to handle particular wants by deciding on edge rusher Boye Mafe from Minnesota with the No. 40 choose and working again Kenneth Walker III from Michigan State at No. 41 within the second spherical of the NFL draft on Friday night time.

Selecting Mafe made sense for Seattle, which is seeking to bolster its move rush with an athletic edge rusher because the Seahawks modify to extra of a 3-4 defensive scheme.

READ MORE: Crews Knock Down Kitchen Fire In South Minneapolis Apartment Unit

But drafting Walker instantly raises questions in regards to the well being of working again Chris Carson after he underwent neck surgical procedure final season. Seattle re-signed Rashaad Penny because the seemingly major working again.

The picks additionally confirmed that regardless of buying and selling Russell Wilson, Seattle wasn’t excited about any of the quarterbacks that have been nonetheless obtainable at this level within the draft.

READ MORE: Last Survivor Of Original Fort Snelling Rifle Squad Laid To Rest

Seattle bought its left deal with of the long run when it chosen Charles Cross from Mississippi State with the No. 9 general choose within the first spherical. It was Seattle’s highest choose since 2010, when it chosen left deal with Russell Okung at No. 6.

Mafe was a third-team All-Big Ten choice and led Minnesota in tackles for loss and sacks final season. At 6-foot-4, 260 kilos, Mafe has spectacular pace and athleticism, working a 4.53 40-yard sprint on the NFL mix and posting a 41½-inch vertical leap at his professional day.

Walker’s resume makes it laborious to argue with the choice, particularly if Carson is unlikely to return to full well being. Walker was a first-team AP All-American, the Big Ten working again of the 12 months, and he received each the Doak Walker and Walter Camp awards. Walker completed second within the nation with 1,636 yards dashing and 18 dashing touchdowns final season. He completed sixth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis Recommends Indoor Masking As COVID Cases Continue to Climb

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)