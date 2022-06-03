Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett: Why Can’t U.S. Adopt Canadian Gun Ban?

Seattle Seahawks vast receiver Tyler Deron Lockett needs to know why the US can not ban the carrying of firearms the best way he noticed carry banned in Vancouver, Canada.

Lockett tweeted on Wednesday, “I went to Vancouver Canada this past weekend! And from what I know it’s illegal to carry weapons there. Idk why the U.S can’t do the same.”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday a freeze on all handgun gross sales and purchases. The ban additionally reduces authorized journal capability.

On August 2, 2015, Breitbart News published a report on gun-free zones–locations within the United States the place the carry of weapons is banned–and famous that assaults in simply eight gun-free zones resulted in 105 innocents being killed.

Concealed carry of handguns for self-defense is authorized with a allow in each state within the United States, and constitutional carry–permitless carry for self-defense–is authorized in 25 states.