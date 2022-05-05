Sean Dickson keeps Ben Stokes waiting with third century of the season

Durham 339 for 3 (Dickson 104, Borthwick 80*, Bedingham 69*) vs Worcestershire

Just as individuals who come to Worcester to observe cricket routinely extol the magnificence of the cathedral, however barely discover the spire of St Andrew’s additional alongside the skyline, so Sean Dickson knew that he could be overshadowed the second Ben Stokes got here to the crease. But Stokes’ first innings since being appointed England captain, and solely his third Championship innings for Durham in 4 years, was placed on maintain till the second day as Durham piled up 339 for 3 and the plaudits had been Dickson’s as he registered his third Championship hundred of the season.

Stokes is batting at No.6 right here which in some ways sounds somewhat low however it’s eminently logical. It is least disruptive to a really sturdy Durham top-order – he changed Ben Raine, who usually is available in round eight – and he’ll get into the rhythm of batting four-down as he intends to do for England.

“He is just nestling in to his England role I think,” Dickson mentioned, “and it is a good opportunity for others to make runs before the man himself comes in. He has such an aura about him. He brings such a great energy into the squad.”

It is likely one of the oddities of cricket {that a} sport may be suspended with a batter on 99 – which is a bit like wandering off for a cup of tea earlier than taking a six-foot putt on the 18th, or making an attempt to transform a penalty kick. Dickson has been required to do it twice this season and, on each events, has survived unscarred.

Nobody desires to depart the sector, one in need of a century, focus shelved for the subsequent 20 minutes, whereas the cherished tones of Dave Bradley, on the Worcester PA system, turns consideration to the virtues of the Playfair Cricket Annual, on sale now within the membership store, and the array of desserts within the Ladies’ Pavilion.

“I think it’s some maturity showing through,” he mentioned. “I think in the past I would have panicked and thought ‘I want to get it before tea’ but there is so much time left in the game. What difference is me going into tea on 99 or 100 in terms of the game? There is no difference. Just go into tea, get my protein shake in, and be more ready for that extra run than I was beforehand.”

Back on guard shortly afterwards, the points of interest of Playfair presumably neglected, Joe Leach set him two backward factors, supplied him an over of balls outdoors off stump and nearly had him caught at cowl, the ball falling agonisingly in need of Adam Finch. Ed Barnard appeared extra accommodating as Dickson lay again to chop him to the boundary within the subsequent over however just for a second. Barnard then dismissed him for 104, edging a back-of-a-length supply that left him a shade to first slip.

This was Dickson’s third hundred of the season, the earlier coming in opposition to two of Division Two’s weaker counties, Leicestershire at Chester-le-Street (the scene of his first nervous 99 at tea), and Sussex at Hove. It is truthful to say that he could have sterner challenges forward as a result of this was a benevolent pitch and Worcestershire’s assault has had higher days, however he seems to be as settled on this opener’s position as at any time in his red-ball profession. The crowd behind the arm gave him out on 57 after they burst into extended applause for an imagined catch on the wicket off Leach, however the umpire remained unmoved, and a few of them sighed barely earlier than returning to their conversations.

Durham, who anticipated to be pushing laborious for promotion, have had a gradual begin to the season, however they may very well be in enterprise right here. Two weeks in the past, they racked up 491 in opposition to Sussex and went on to win by an innings. The moisture content material of this pitch is reportedly an identical, as is the grass lower. And heavy cloud cowl is forecast for late on the second afternoon, in regards to the time Worcestershire can anticipate to be batting. They have had some robust bowling days and can in all probability really feel they’re due a little bit of swing.

Dickson, like St Andrew’s Spire, was worthy of consideration. The church itself was demolished within the Nineteen Forties, to get replaced by a purchasing centre which has turn into the fashionable faith, though maybe not for for much longer to guage by the day’s financial forecasts.