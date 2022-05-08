Sean Dickson scores Stokes-like second ton to set up Durham victory push

Worcestershire 309 (Leach 62, Potts 6-62) and 85 for two want an extra 357 to beat Durham 580 for six dec and 170 for 1 dec (Dickson 105, Lees 60*)

Two centuries within the match for Sean Dickson , the second of them a rip-roaring affair made at a tempo that solely Ben Stokes has ever outdone in Durham’s historical past, after which solely on the day past, have ready the bottom for Durham to safe their first win of the season on the fifth try, an overdue reward for a county that was strongly fancied to be contesting the promotion locations firstly of the season.

Durham want eight wickets on the ultimate day to beat Worcestershire, who’re nonetheless 357 runs adrift, however any common county cricket observers who’ve alighted on the competitors for the primary time this summer season have to be introduced updated: that activity is not as easy because it was as soon as.

Durham’s activity can be compounded by the truth that the workload of Stokes, England’s new captain, their champion allrounder and subsequently a tricky man who’s considered weak as porcelain, should be managed on his first look of the season. “Put overs into the legs of the Durham bowlers,” was the comprehensible coverage of the Worcestershire dressing room. It was simply that… there is a powerful England summer season forward, cannot you go slightly straightforward?

Stokes has arrange their victory push, alongside Dickson, together with his breathtaking 161 from 88 balls, which delighted all who noticed it, aside from Kevin Pietersen, who demanded the emergency introduction of franchise cricket, however it’s questionable whether or not he’ll have the ability to end off the job with the ball.

England’s official directions to their tempo assault on the uncommon events they play county cricket are apparently not fairly as prescriptive as as soon as they have been. Either they’ve fortunately adopted a much less authoritarian method or they simply know that the likes of Stokes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have the willpower to arrange themselves for Test cricket a lot as they see match.

If there is no such thing as a chance subsequently that Stokes’ telephone will ping at breakfast on the ultimate day advising him to bowl 12 overs in three four-over bursts, except the wind is from a northerly path, wherein case the variety of overs allowed needs to be divided by the moisture content material of the pitch measured at hourly intervals, they might want as an alternative to ship an formidable center supervisor, armed with a Bluetooth-enabled microphone, to yell in his path if he will get carried away.

Such a recourse could also be obligatory as a result of Durham may face an exacting day to power victory at New Road and ensure themselves as worthy promotion challengers. The pitch confirmed indicators of unevenness for the brand new ball, and Chris Rushworth, who has had a tricky season, took benefit by eradicating each Worcestershire openers, however it may simply go flat. With respect to Liam Trevaskis they don’t have a spinner of reputation, and the workhorse seamer – Ben Raine – stood down for Stokes on this match.

At 169 for six when play resumed, the arrears nonetheless a monumental 411 runs, Worcestershire’s second innings might need been anticipated to run aground pretty rapidly. But that is 2022, the place batters have strutted their stuff and even the tailenders have carried out a very good impression of the identical. Joe Leach’s defiant 62 was the primary part as Worcestershire batted the identical period of time once more and, after a best-ignored however professionally-impressive sequence when the final pair blocked for 40 minutes with out a run, their stand value 29 in 19 overs, they have been just one ball in need of 100 overs once they have been dismissed for 309.

Matthew Potts completed with 6 for 62•Getty Images

Matthew Potts tacked on the wicket of Ben Cox to register 6 for 62 in a season the place he has been one of many standout fast bowlers on predominately benign pitches. It needs to be conceded, nevertheless, that the variety of high quality quick bowlers jostling for consideration would barely fill a telephone field, particularly as today a lot of the room is already taken up by defibrillators or Ken Follett novels.

In the circumstances, Scott Borthwick’s resolution to offer his bowlers a breather, and bat once more, made sense and he may no have been happier with the result as Dickson recorded his second hundred of the match, Alex Lees (with much less of the strike) added an unbeaten 60 and Durham declared after 21.3 overs at 170 for 1.

Worcestershire spent a lot of the time using white-ball techniques, to no nice impact as Durham scored at a charge that they solely handle sometimes in T20 itself. They additionally bought Josh Baker, their 18-year-old left-arm spinner, again into the sport as early because the seventh over after his 34-run mauling from Stokes on the day past. Dickson reverse swept his first ball for 4 and later deposited a full toss thus far that the ball was by no means discovered. After a prolonged delay, Baker bounced again with the substitute, beat the skin edge however Cox missed the stumping. Character-forming stuff, which is at all times a disturbing phrase.

Dickson’s century rattled alongside in solely 69 balls, which might have been the quickest hundred in Durham’s historical past had not Stokes managed one in 64 balls within the first innings. “I did realise when I was on about 60 that I was in with a chance of the fastest century for Durham but they kept bowling really wide down the leg side. I was going for it. It wasn’t to be.”

Stokes’ hundred gained widespread media consideration, whereas Dickson (and this report is culpable) will do properly to get a nod of recognition. Such is the lifetime of the revered however largely unsung county professional. He struck eight sixes on his technique to his fourth century of the season and third in successive innings. He is having an impressive season with this hundred giving him 729 runs at a mean of 81 and taking him past Derbyshire’s Shan Masood because the main run-maker in both division of the Championship.

He will likely really feel miffed that runs are so plentiful that his efforts could not obtain the discover they deserve. That’s county cricket, however on a golden Spring night at New Road it was nonetheless an exquisite place for any individual of creativeness to be.