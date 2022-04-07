Sean Penn put aside “petty differences” to discuss Ukraine with Hannity

Actor and filmmaker Sean Penn says he put his “petty” disdain for Fox News host Sean Hannity apart to name extra consideration to the continuing warfare in Ukraine.

Penn appeared on the Fox News program Hannity Tuesday night time regardless of having conflicting political beliefs with the host. The look occurred as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears 45 days amid elevated U.S. sanctions in opposition to the nation.

Before Penn had agreed to come back on the present to share his expertise in Ukraine whereas engaged on a documentary in regards to the ongoing warfare, he was vocal about his lack of belief in Hannity.

“All right, so, I make the first phone call to you. I don’t know if you remember. And I said I’m interested in the work that you’re doing and why you were there even before the war started and this documentary you’re doing. Do you remember what you first said to me?” requested Hannity.

“I said that I don’t trust you,” Penn responded.

Without going into nice element, Penn mentioned there are numerous causes he does not belief Hannity however determined the difficulty at hand is way extra essential.

“I don’t think that I’ve got time to indulge my lack of trust, which becomes a petty thing as people, and babies, are being vaporized, and that these people are fighting for the very dreams that are the aspiration of all of us Americans,” Penn mentioned.

He went on to elucidate his first-hand experience in Ukraine through the buildup to the invasion. Work on the documentary began in November and Penn mentioned his crew ventured to the “front lines” as Russia continued to put troops on the border.

He then defined that he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a day before the invasion when the battle started to escalate.

“I met him face to face for the first time the day before the invasion, and then spent time with him—which we document in the film during the invasion—on the day of the invasion,” Penn mentioned. “I don’t know that there’s a person on Earth who could know that they were born for such a day, that they could rise to it.”

As the dialog continued at size, the host mentioned he agreed with Penn, including he admires Zelensky’s braveness. He famous that as an alternative of searching for asylum and fleeing his nation, Zelensky “put on his body armor” and stayed to combat for his nation.

Penn mentioned he believed in Ukraine’s solidarity to win.

“Here’s what we have to know,” the actor mentioned. “The Ukrainians are fighting to win. And they’re fighting to win for the very thing that we’re able to do right now. To be free, to dream. And that is what we say we represent as Americans.”

