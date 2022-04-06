Sean Penn to FNC’s Hannity: ‘There Are a Lot of Reasons I Don’t Trust You’

Actor Sean Penn stated Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity” that there have been “a lot of reasons” he didn’t belief the host Sean Hannity originally of their interview.

Hannity stated, “Thanks for coming in. I appreciate it. I made a phone call to you. I read you were there. The story interested me.”

He continued, “I said I’m interested in the work you are doing and why you were there even before the war started and this documentary. Do you remember what you first said to me?”

Penn stated, “I do.”

Hannity stated, “What did you say?”

Penn stated, “I said I don’t trust you.”

Hannity stated, “Is there a reason you didn’t trust me?”

Penn stated, “There are a lot of reasons I don’t trust you. A lot of people don’t trust their spouse. But yet, we have to get on with life. I never felt this way about where our country is and what I experienced emotionally in Ukraine. It had not — we all talk about how divisive things are, how divided things are here. When you step into a country of incredible unity, you realize what we’ve all been missing. I don’t think I’ve got time to indulge my lack of trust, which becomes a petty thing as people and babies are being vaporized. These people are fighting for the dreams and aspirations of all of us Americans. We talked about that, too, and we agreed on that.”

