Sean Penn vows to “smelt” Oscar if Zelensky can’t speak at Academy Awards

Actor and activist Sean Penn on Saturday vowed to destroy his Academy Awards in public if the award ceremony chooses to not give Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a platform to talk.

Zelensky has reportedly been in talks with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to make a video look throughout Sunday’s broadcast of the Oscars, the New York Post reported Friday. However, awards co-host Amy Schumer stated in an interview final week that her request to have Zelensky tackle the nation through the present was rejected by producers.

Penn, who’s filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and dealing to provide humanitarian assist to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Romania, advised CNN on Saturday he can be gravely dissatisfied if the Academy denies the Ukrainian chief the chance to talk. Penn has received two Academy Awards within the Best Actor class for the movies Mystic River and Milk.

“There is nothing greater that the Academy Awards could do than to give him that opportunity to talk to all of us,” Penn stated.

“It is my understanding that a decision has been made not to do it,” Penn added, whereas noting that he’s not sure what Zelensky’s place on the matter is. “If the Academy has elected not to do, if presenters have elected not to pursue the leadership in Ukraine that are taking bullets and bombs for us… then I think every single one of those people, and every bit of that decision, will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history.”

If that’s the case, Penn added, he would encourage everybody concerned within the awards to protest and boycott the ceremony.

“I myself – if it comes back to it – when I return, I will smelt mine in public. I pray that’s not what’s happened,” he stated. “I pray there have not been arrogant people who consider themselves representatives of the greater good who have decided not to check in with leadership in Ukraine.”

It is unclear whether or not or not Zelensky was invited to make an look through the award ceremony, or if he has expressed interested by doing so. However, this 12 months’s present, which can happen on Sunday, March 27, is anticipated to be rife with mentions of the continuing warfare.

Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis, who helped elevate $35 million for Ukrainian refugees alongside her husband, Ashton Kutcher, will reportedly make an announcement through the ceremony, The Post reported.

Schumer, who will host the ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, additionally stated final week that she can be conscious of present affairs as there are “so many eyes and ears” on the present.

Meanwhile, the present’s government producer, Will Packer, advised reporters on Thursday that the ceremony will “respectfully acknowledge” the battle.

“This is a really [momentous] time in humankind history, and we’re very aware of that,” Packer stated, in response to CNN. “And so you don’t go into a show like this, I don’t think, and not be aware of that and not find a way to respectfully acknowledge where we are and how fortunate we are to even be able to put on this show.”

Newsweek contacted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for a further remark.