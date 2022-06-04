Search continues for missing 5-year-old Upington boy | News24

The seek for a five-year-old boy who didn’t return dwelling after he went enjoying in Louisvaleweg, Upington, 4 days in the past continues.

Le-Virno Van Wyk was final seen on Tuesday after faculty, when he went to play, however he by no means returned dwelling.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Omphile Masegela stated that Van Wyk was nonetheless lacking and that they have been persevering with with the search.

She added:

Our search and rescue crew is busy within the space and members of the neighborhood additionally got here out to assist.

“At this point there is still no sign of the boy.”

Le-Virno was carrying a yellow T-shirt, mustard pants and black boots.

Anyone with info on his wherabouts is urged to cellphone investigating officer Sergeant Lebogang Mokwene on 082 330 4478 or 082 302 0442.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you

need delivered straight to your inbox.