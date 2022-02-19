Search efforts resume in Colombia after landslide kills 15, injures dozens | CNN





CNN

Fifteen individuals have died and 4 are lacking following a landslide in Colombia, the nation’s catastrophe administration company mentioned Wednesday, with search efforts set to proceed.

The landslide hit the western metropolis of Pereira on Tuesday morning, in accordance with Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.

Thirty-five individuals had been injured, the company mentioned Tuesday. Four homes had been destroyed and 52 properties had been evacuated.

Army personnel, firefighters and members of the Red Cross responded to the emergency Tuesday, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management mentioned. Search operations had been as a result of resume at daybreak on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall within the morning and unstable floor within the space induced the landslide, the company mentioned in a press release Tuesday.

Water and fuel companies had been suspended within the space to keep away from different dangerous conditions, the company mentioned in a tweet.

The authorities has despatched a message of solidarity to the households affected, mentioned company director Eduardo José González. “We’re going to activate rental assistance for families who lost their homes, for which the municipality, government and nation will guarantee that people have this support,” he added.

Hundreds of different properties have been affected by heavy rainfall within the nation, authorities mentioned.