Search for gaps in Wiki Australian history

Wikipedia is Australia’s fifth most visited web site, with 244 million web page views up to now month. The world’s largest encyclopedia additionally options greater than 227,000 Australian-related articles written in English.

That mentioned, a brand new analysis venture is about to find out what could be lacking from the free on-line repository’s protection of the nation’s historical past.

While Wikipedia’s user-contributed mannequin has survived 21 years and counting, its standing as a trusted supply shouldn’t be with out query.

According to these concerned within the examine, there’s proof of systemic bias in its shows of girls, minorities and the Indigenous.

Led by University of Technology Sydney educational Heather Ford, the venture will discover how Australian historical past is written about on Wikipedia, its potential limitations or biases and learn how to make it extra consultant.

“(It) will make a major contribution to understanding the ways events that shaped modern Australia are represented … and therefore Wikipedia’s impact on public knowledge,” Professor Ford mentioned.

The push to place its Australian historical past content material underneath the microscope has the assist of the Wikimedia Foundation and Wikimedia Australia, she says.

Both “value research on improving the platform’s performance and practice”.

The analysis staff can even embody UTS Centre for Public History director Tamson Pietsch and UK-based Australian scholar Nathaniel Tkacz, the creator of Wikipedia and the Politics of Openness.

“Although the Wikimedia Foundation has been conscious of finding content gaps and filling them, there is more than that to making the platform more equitable,” Prof Ford mentioned.

While Wikipedia tends to depend on a largely male neighborhood of volunteer editors who’re targeted on the so-called Global North, there are additionally main limitations to participation by under-represented teams.

To an extent, this has to do with the way in which the platform’s modifying software program works and the complicated guidelines contributors have to barter.

“Right now the bar is just too high for minority groups to contribute,” Prof Ford mentioned.

“We hope that as a result of this project the Australian Wikipedia community will have greater understanding of what’s missing in the representation of Australian history and how they might mitigate against some of the barriers.”

The three-year enterprise, Wikipedia and the nation’s story: Towards fairness in data manufacturing, has been awarded greater than $400,000 by the Australian Research Council.